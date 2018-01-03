Firefighter's house a total loss following Burlington County fire

SOUTHAMPTON, N.J. (WPVI) --
Fire crews battled a two-alarm fire in Southampton Township, Burlington County Wednesday.

Officials said the blaze broke out around 3:15 p.m. at a house on the 2500 block of Firelane Road. According to firefighters at the scene, heavy fire was showing on arrival.

According to Tabernacle Fire Company Capt. Michael Lichty the fire was actually the home of a fire lieutenant that responded to the fire. He said thankfully Jason Penwell's family members and animals were safe at time.

The fire was brought under control a little over an hour later, just after 4:30 p.m.

The house was deemed a total loss; members of the fire company have started a GoFundMe page to aid the family.

One firefighter was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

