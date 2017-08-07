Flash mob of hundreds forms in Germantown; 3 arrests

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=2227195" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Teens take over Germantown streets. Sarah Bloomquist reports on Action News at 4 p.m. on July 17, 2017.

Philadelphia police made three arrests after a flash mob of hundreds formed in the Germantown section of Philadelphia on Sunday night.Authorities tell Action News several bottles were thrown at police cars, leaving an SUV damaged.Officials say the crowd swelled to between 300 and 500 people. SEPTA was detouring buses around the area.It all started on Chelten Avenue near Anderson Street around 8:30 p.m.A few weeks ago, a similar scene unfolded in the same neighborhood.Video posted to Facebook back in mid-July showed hundreds of young people gathered and surrounding police patrol cars.Last month's gathering started with a large cookout organized on social media that was shut down by police because there were no permits.It's still not clear what prompted Sunday's activity.----------