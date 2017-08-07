Flash mob of hundreds forms in Germantown; 3 arrests

EMBED </>More Videos

Large crowd causes SEPTA issues in Germantown. Walter Perez reports during Action News at 11 p.m. on August 6, 2017. (WPVI)

GERMANTOWN (WPVI) --
Philadelphia police made three arrests after a flash mob of hundreds formed in the Germantown section of Philadelphia on Sunday night.

Authorities tell Action News several bottles were thrown at police cars, leaving an SUV damaged.

Officials say the crowd swelled to between 300 and 500 people. SEPTA was detouring buses around the area.

It all started on Chelten Avenue near Anderson Street around 8:30 p.m.

A few weeks ago, a similar scene unfolded in the same neighborhood.

Video posted to Facebook back in mid-July showed hundreds of young people gathered and surrounding police patrol cars.

RELATED: Differing accounts emerge of Germantown teen party
EMBED More News Videos

Teens take over Germantown streets. Sarah Bloomquist reports on Action News at 4 p.m. on July 17, 2017.



Last month's gathering started with a large cookout organized on social media that was shut down by police because there were no permits.

It's still not clear what prompted Sunday's activity.
----------
Send a breaking news alert
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc apps

Related Topics:
philadelphiaphiladelphia newstrafficSEPTA
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Differing accounts emerge of Germantown teen party
Top Stories
Legendary Phillies catcher Darren Daulton dies at 55
Phillies, sports world remember Darren Daulton
PHOTOS: The Life of Darren 'Dutch' Daulton
AccuWeather: Rain, Heavy Storms Today
Jeep sought in Center City hit-and-run seen on video
Philly police investigate teen's shooting claim
New video shows aftermath of extreme turbulence on Philly plane
Suspect crashes after carjacking, armed robbery, police chase
Show More
Fire damages home in Upper Darby
Rescue effort suspended for 3 Marines in Osprey mishap off Australia
Pence aide: Report suggesting a 2020 presidential run is 'total lie'
Truck spills watermelons all over Center City street
2 teenagers questioned after West Phila. barricade
More News
Top Video
AccuWeather: Rain, Heavy Storms Today
Legendary Phillies catcher Darren Daulton dies at 55
New video shows aftermath of extreme turbulence on Philly plane
Suspect crashes after carjacking, armed robbery, police chase
More Video