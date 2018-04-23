6 Minute Meals & Deal: At The Table's Mussels, $6 off check

In this 6 Minute Meal & a Deal, Alicia Vitarelli is in At The Table BYOB's kitchen.Ingredients:2 lbs Mussels, rinsed and de-bearded4 Slices of bacon, diced (sautéed until crispy)4 tbl Unsalted butter1/2 C Gorgonzola (blue cheese, crumbled)2 Shallots, small, thinly sliced4 Garlic cloves, medium, finely chopped1 C Champagne3 tbl Parsley & tarragon, minced2 slices of crusty bread, toastedMethod:In large skillet over medium heat, add tarragon butter and shallotsChef Tip: To create your own herb butter, mix butter with your favorite herb, blend and store in an airtight container. It will keep for a few weeks and is great with chicken & fresh seafoodAdd mussels and champagneCover skillet to trap steamAfter 1-2 minutes uncover, mussels should be openAdd butter, blue cheese and baconChef Tip: Buy the blocked blue cheese rather than pre-crumbledSimmer 2 more minutesChef Tip: Steaming the butter, cheese and herbs in the same pan creates a nice dipping brothSpread tarragon butter on a baguette and toast on skilletSimmer mussels for 2 more minutes and serveChef Tip: Plate with mussels facing upChef Tip: At The Table BYOB serves the dish as a starter. To make it a heartier meal, you can serve over fresh pastaMention you saw the 6 Minute Meal and a Deal feature on 6abc and they'll give you $6 off your check at At The Table BYOB through Sunday, April 29th.At The Table BYOB11 Louella CtWayne, PA 19087(610) 964-9700------