FOOD & DRINK

World's largest Chick-fil-A with rooftop, 5 floors opens in Lower Manhattan

EMBED </>More Videos

Take a tour of the world's largest Chick-fil-A, which opened its doors in NYC Thursday

FINANCIAL DISTRICT, Manhattan (WPVI) --
Chicken lovers (and cows), rejoice! The world's largest Chick-fil-A officially opened its doors in New York City Thursday.

The whopping 12,000-square-foot restaurant, in the Financial District next to Fulton Center Station, is five stories tall, seats 140 guests and has an open-air rooftop deck, which the company said offers unimpeded views of One World Trade Center.

There will also be two kitchens, three levels of dining and floor-to-ceiling windows on each level.

It's slated to employ more than 150 people.
The Fulton Street Chick-fil-A will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

This is Chick-fil-A's fifth restaurant in New York City. Three are in Manhattan, with the fourth at the Queens Center Mall.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
foodchick-fil-achickenfast food restaurantrestaurant
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Disneyland to open restaurant inspired by Pizza Planet from 'Toy Story'
'Mango Mango Dessert' Brings Hong Kong-style Desserts To Chinatown
All about champagne mangoes - Today's Produce Tip
Conquer Your Sushi Cravings At These 3 Philadelphia Newcomers
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Winning $521 million Mega Millions ticket sold in New Jersey
Violent night in West Philadelphia
Missing 12-year-old girl from Collingswood, N.J. found safe
Police investigate 'vicious assault' on juvenile in Croydon
2 killed, 3 police officers hospitalized after Chester County crash
1 dead after serious crash in Port Richmond
Firefighters battle Tioga house fire
SEPTA: Person struck, killed by El train
Show More
Police seek suspect who pushed fisherman into river in Burlington City
AccuWeather: A Sunny Saturday
Ducis Rodgers reports from San Antonio
Source: Temple to replace Dunphy with McKie in 2019
Authorities ID man killed in police-involved in Lehigh Co.
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
Judge hints he may not allow Cosby quaalude testimony
Church fire investigation on hold amid safety concerns
Man acquitted of stabbing councilman: 'No hard feelings'
More Video