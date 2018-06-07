FOOD

Federal Donuts makes 'Purple Rain' donut for Prince's birthday

(Federal Donuts)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Federal Donuts is celebrating what would have been Prince's 60th birthday with a very special treat.

The shop is offering the Purple Rain donut at all their stores on Thursday.

The limited edition purple donut is only available for one day, though.



Federal Donuts has five locations in Philadelphia (six if counting the one in Citizens Bank Park, but that one won't be open for this offer).

Prince passed away on April 21, 2016.


Related Topics:
foodconsumerentertainmentdonuts
