FOOD & DRINK

Free bottles of Big Mac sauce? We're lovin' it!

EMBED </>More News Videos

McDonalds to give 10,000 botttles away of its special Big Mac sauce. (McDonalds)

If you've been savoring that Big Mac sauce, but can't figure out a way to get the exact taste at home, you are in luck. McDonalds will be giving away 10,000 bottles of its special sauce on Thursday.

Yep, you read it right.

The giveaway follows the nationwide release of two new Big Mac sandwiches: the Mac Jr. and Grand Mac. According to the fast-food chain, the new burgers will be sold through March 20.


Bottles of the Big Mac Special Sauce will be available at participating restaurants across the U.S. and on McDonald's social channels.

Additional details on how to get a free bottle will be released Wednesday.
Related Topics:
foodmcdonald'shamburgerfast food restaurantbuzzworthy
Load Comments
FOOD & DRINK
Here's how to get a free burger from Shake Shack
Fun facts about peanut butter
Sierra Nevada brewery issues 36-state recall of select beers
Looser rules on beer sales take effect in Pennsylvania
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Large sinkhole opens up in Montco neighborhood (PHOTOS)
Dow Jones industrial average tops 20,000
Trump to order investigation into 'voter fraud'
Road closures, restrictions for Trump's visit to Philly Thursday
Police: 7 protesters on DC crane associated with Greenpeace
Trump moving forward with border wall, weighs refugee cuts
Philadelphia School District addresses immigrant students' questions
Show More
Hit-and-run driver crashes into Wilmington 7-Eleven
Exclusive: Chaka Fattah's day before prison interview
Police: Gunmen steal from dying shooting victim
Police: Suspect shoots man, steals car in SW Philadelphia
Argument ends in shooting in Parkside
More News
Top Video
Large sinkhole opens up in Montco neighborhood (PHOTOS)
Multi-vehicle crash cleared on Route 1 in Bucks Co.
Ambushed deliveryman speaks after returning fire in SW Philly
Philadelphia School District addresses immigrant students' questions
More Video