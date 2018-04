It's the day we've all been waiting for! #FreeConeDay is TODAY! Find a Scoop Shop near you: https://t.co/BOrk2Px8yj pic.twitter.com/zNiXdEg11I — Ben & Jerry's (@benandjerrys) April 10, 2018

Ice cream is always worth screaming about, but free ice cream is really worth screaming about!You can get a free scoop of ice cream at Ben & Jerry's locations on Tuesday.The company's free cone day runs from noon until 8 p.m.The company expects to give away more than one million free scoops.------