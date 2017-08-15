FOOD & DRINK

Lawsuit: Bucks County woman finds rodent in Chick-Fil-A sandwich

Lawsuit: Bucks Co. woman finds rodent in Chick-Fil-A sandwich. Brian Taff reports during Action News at 10 p.m. on PHL17. (WPVI)

LANGHORNE, Pa. (WPVI) --
A Bucks County woman says she found a dead mouse in her Chick-Fil-A sandwich.

Ellen Manfalouti is suing the fast food chain for more than $50,000.

Manfalouti had a friend grab her a sandwich from the Langhorne location in November.

She was eating it, when she says she felt something funny.

That's when she says she saw a dead rodent baked in the bun and took images. (Photos below)

She was treated at a local hospital for extreme nausea.

Manfalouti says she wants to be compensated for physical and psychological injuries.


