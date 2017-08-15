LANGHORNE, Pa. (WPVI) --A Bucks County woman says she found a dead mouse in her Chick-Fil-A sandwich.
Ellen Manfalouti is suing the fast food chain for more than $50,000.
Manfalouti had a friend grab her a sandwich from the Langhorne location in November.
She was eating it, when she says she felt something funny.
That's when she says she saw a dead rodent baked in the bun and took images. (Photos below)
She was treated at a local hospital for extreme nausea.
Manfalouti says she wants to be compensated for physical and psychological injuries.
