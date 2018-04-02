As a result of the team's historic win over No. 1 Virginia, Little Caesars is making good on their promise.
What was their promise? If "crazy happened" with a No. 16 seed beating a No. 1 seed, they would give away free lunch combos on Monday, April 2.
Because "CRAZY HAPPENED" with a #16 beating a #1 (!!!!), everyone in America gets a free #LittleCaesars Lunch Combo on Monday, April 2nd.— Little Caesars (@littlecaesars) March 17, 2018
Congratulations & see our OFFICIAL RULES for more details: https://t.co/vHuy8315ee pic.twitter.com/8KGbskGFxt
The combo includes four slices of Little Caesars' deep dish pepperoni pizza and a 20-ounce drink.
The offer is good during at participating stores from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. or while supplies last, whichever occurs first.
The rules state, "To qualify, you must place your order no later than 1 p.m. (local time). If you place your order afterwards, even if you were in line at 1 p.m. (local time), the offer will have expired and will not be fulfilled."
More Details: Promotion Rules
-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps