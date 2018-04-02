  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
When you take a trip to Little Caesars on Monday, you can thank the University of Maryland, Baltimore County's basketball team for the free lunch.

As a result of the team's historic win over No. 1 Virginia, Little Caesars is making good on their promise.

UMBC made NCAA history by becoming the first 16 seed to upset a No. 1 in the history of the men's tournament.


What was their promise? If "crazy happened" with a No. 16 seed beating a No. 1 seed, they would give away free lunch combos on Monday, April 2.


The combo includes four slices of Little Caesars' deep dish pepperoni pizza and a 20-ounce drink.

The offer is good during at participating stores from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. or while supplies last, whichever occurs first.

The rules state, "To qualify, you must place your order no later than 1 p.m. (local time). If you place your order afterwards, even if you were in line at 1 p.m. (local time), the offer will have expired and will not be fulfilled."

More Details: Promotion Rules

