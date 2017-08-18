FOOD & DRINK

Mayonnaise in coffee? Internet says no

EMBED </>More Videos

Mayonnaise in coffee? Internet says no. Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News at 4 p.m. on August 18, 2017. (WPVI)

By
Coffee and mayonnaise, two food staples loved by many, but have you ever thought of having them together?

A Philadelphia sports writer tweeted that he was out of half and half one day and he substituted it for mayonnaise.

How was it? Not half bad.

People have been adding all kinds of things to coffee lately. Butter, coconut oil and more.

Some say the idea makes them queasy, others say they would give it a try.

----------
Send a breaking news alert
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc apps

Related Topics:
foodpennsylvania newscoffeebig talkers
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FOOD & DRINK
Fresh Figs - Today's Produce Tip
Lawsuit: Bucks Co. woman finds rodent in Chick-Fil-A sandwich
Consumer Reports tests best whole milk yogurts
FYI Philly: Best of Philly International Cuisine winners
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Severe Thunderstorm Warnings issued for several counties
StormTracker 6 on 6abc.com
Suspect ID'd in spray painting of Frank Rizzo statue
Why is the Rizzo statue controversial?
Steve Bannon out as White House chief strategist
Teen from Hatfield dies in fall inside N.J. temple
Solar eclipse glasses hard to find around Phila.
Trooper's quick thinking saves woman's life along GSP
Show More
Charlottesville mayor calls for swift removal of Lee statue
Rower rescues dogs from Schuylkill River
Rapper Meek Mill arrested on ATV riding charges in NYC
Finnish police shoot man after several people stabbed
Police: Attacks in Spain are linked, took long time to plan
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
Suspect ID'd in spray painting of Frank Rizzo statue
Officer hurt, suspect arrested in Wilmington drug bust
Travelers express concern after Barcelona attack
More Video