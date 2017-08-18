Mayonnaise in coffee? Internet says no

Coffee and mayonnaise, two food staples loved by many, but have you ever thought of having them together?
A Philadelphia sports writer tweeted that he was out of half and half one day and he substituted it for mayonnaise.
How was it? Not half bad.
People have been adding all kinds of things to coffee lately. Butter, coconut oil and more.
Some say the idea makes them queasy, others say they would give it a try.
foodpennsylvania newscoffeebig talkers
