FOOD & DRINK

After popular one-day return, McDonald's promises to distribute 20 million packets of Szechuan sauce

EMBED </>More Videos

Beginning Monday, fans of McDonald's Szechuan sauce can enjoy it once again, and, this time, there will be more available. (McDonald's/Facebook)

Beginning Feb. 26, fans of McDonald's Szechuan sauce can enjoy it once again, and, this time, there will be more available.

The fast food chain announced that it will distribute 20 million packets of the popular condiment.

Back in October, fans lined up when several locations around the country participated in a one-day limited release of the sauce. At the time, McDonald's released a statement saying that it had underestimated demand.

"Between the costumes, the memes and the cross-state travel, you, the fans, showed us what you got," the statement read. "And our super-limited batch, though well-intentioned, clearly wasn't near enough to meet that demand."

The sauce dates back to a limited run in 1998 to promote the Disney film Mulan. Fans had lobbied to bring the sauce back after it appeared in a recent episode of the animated series Rick and Morty.

As for this release, McDonald's said it would be given out "with a qualifying purchase, while supplies last (which this time around, we hope is a while)."
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
foodmcdonald'sfast food restaurantu.s. & world
FOOD & DRINK
Reading Terminal Market celebrates 125 years
WATCH FYI Philly: Scoping out great pizza around Philly, Jersey's bustling beer scene
FYI Philly: Corinne's Place is Camden's go-to spot for soul food
FYI Philly: The Pennsylvania Ballet presents Swan Lake
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Chester County father charged in baby's death
Beam falls on vehicles on Pa. Turnpike killing man
Suspected police impersonator arrested in Bucks Co.
Worker dies after front end loader plunges into water in Del.
NJ troopers who deactivated explosives honored
Police: Suspect sought for restaurant robbery in Delaware
Woman shot to death while driving on Broad St. ID'd
3-alarm fire in SW Phila. disrupts mass transit
Show More
President Trump says guns only for 'gun adept teachers'
Fmr. Radnor Twp. commissioner indicted
AccuWeather: Cloudy, Cool and Damp Today
Warminster EMT charged with soliciting a minor
Alex Trebek to moderate Pa. governor's debate
More News
Top Video
NJ troopers who deactivated explosives honored
Suspected police impersonator arrested in Bucks Co.
Action News Update
Worker dies after front end loader plunges into water in Del.
More Video