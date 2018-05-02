FOOD & DRINK

NJ creamery creates pork roll-flavored ice cream for summer

(Windy Brow Farms)

FREDON TOWNSHIP, N.J. --
A New Jersey dairy farm says it hopes customers will like its new ice cream flavor incorporating another regional favorite food - pork roll.

Windy Brow Farms in Fredon Township says it has introduced the state's first "Taylor ham ice cream," referring to the specific brand of pork roll famous to New Jersey residents. The specialty dessert mixes in French toast with actual pieces of pork roll.

Windy Brow Managing Partner Jake Hunt noted that a pork-only ice cream would be "gross" so he added the maple and French toast element to give it a sweet and salty balance.



The ice cream a part of a line of new flavors marketed as "Only in Jersey." Hunt says the ice cream will through the summer.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodn.j. newsnew jersey newsice creamfood
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
6 Minute Meal & Deal: Amis Pasta with Chili Flakes
DEBATE: Which do you pour first - cereal or milk?
Cinco de Mayo freebies and deals
Get a peek at Philly's 5 newest businesses, featuring smoothies, brews and phở
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Police: Young couple murdered in their Churchville home
Michelle Obama, celebrities to celebrate college signing day in Philly
1st medical marijuana dispensary in Philly opening Wednesday
16-year-old charged in SEPTA station double stabbing
Camden Catholic football coach fired, cites racism
City to relocate addicts living under Kensington bridge
Man shot at teen inside NJ state park
AccuWeather: Sunshine, Very Warm Today
Show More
Pa. fisherman reels in giant 58-pound bass in New Jersey
Police: 3 young children drink vodka while left home alone
Kanye West calls slavery a 'choice'
Man seen walking with AR-15 in Abington, police alerted
Catholic school ends prom 'modesty poncho' plan
More News