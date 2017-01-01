FOOD & DRINK

Philadelphia's beverage tax is now in effect
Philadelphia's new beverage tax is now in effect. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Philadelphia's new beverage tax is now in effect.

It adds a penny and a half per-ounce charge on sodas, diet sodas, juices and other sweetened beverages.

The 1.5-cent-per-ounce tax amounts to 18 cents on a 12-ounce can of soda or $1.44 on a six-pack of 16-ounce bottles. Two cities have soda or soft drink taxes but more than 30 cities and states have rejected them.

The new tax money is expected to help pay for mayor Jim Kenney's universal Pre-K goal.

It may also kick cash into parks and the city's library system.

A court has already rejected a claim by the American Beverage Association that the tax duplicates the current state sales tax.

The beverage industry, and some businesses they supply, say the new tax will hurt working families and cost jobs.

Supporters say it's sure to cut into the obesity epidemic.



The Associated Press contributed to this report.
