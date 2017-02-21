FOOD & DRINK

Philadelphia gets $2.3M in revenue from 1st month of beverage tax

The first hard numbers on soft drinks taxes are trickling as January taxes were due Tuesday. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
The first hard numbers on soft drinks taxes are trickling in as January taxes were due Tuesday.

City officials project $2.3-million in revenue from the first month of the sweetened beverage tax.

But that's only 30-percent of what's needed per month to hit the yearly goal of $91-million.

Still, tax collectors say this lower first month was expected since many beverage distributors stockpiled in advance and some businesses will be slow to register, file and pay what's owed.

