Philly projects $2.3M in Jan. revenue from beverage tax

The first hard numbers on soft drinks taxes are trickling in as January taxes were due Tuesday.City officials are predicting $2.3 million in revenue from the first month of the sweetened beverage tax.But that's only 30 percent of what's needed per month to hit the yearly goal of $91 million.Still, tax collectors say this lower first month was expected since many beverage distributors stockpiled in advance and some businesses will be slow to register, file and pay what's owed.------