FOOD & DRINK

Philly projects $2.3M in Jan. revenue from beverage tax

EMBED </>More News Videos

The first hard numbers on soft drinks taxes are trickling as January taxes were due Tuesday. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
The first hard numbers on soft drinks taxes are trickling in as January taxes were due Tuesday.

City officials are predicting $2.3 million in revenue from the first month of the sweetened beverage tax.

But that's only 30 percent of what's needed per month to hit the yearly goal of $91 million.

Still, tax collectors say this lower first month was expected since many beverage distributors stockpiled in advance and some businesses will be slow to register, file and pay what's owed.

------
Report a correction or typo
Related Topics:
foodphiladelphia newsbeverage taxsoda tax
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FOOD & DRINK
FYI Philly: New Sweet Spots
FYI Philly: Sip-worthy Soups
FYI Philly: New Booze
FYI Philly: Harp and Crown
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Person struck by SEPTA subway train in South Phila.
Action News 10am LIVE UPDATE
American Airlines computers back online at PHL
SEPTA delays possible after Upper Darby train crash
Troubleshooters: Contractor controversy in Bucks County
Home invasion targets men in North Philadelphia
Fire damages home, boats in Cape May Co.
Show More
Suspect arrested in VFW facility shooting in Willingboro
2nd arrest in fatal shooting of Rutgers student
AccuWeather: Milder Today, Very Warm Thursday
9,190 apply for 96 spots in Philadelphia school lottery
Chester police officer accidentally shoots himself
More News
Top Video
Person struck by SEPTA subway train in South Phila.
American Airlines computers back online at PHL
Home invasion targets men in North Philadelphia
SEPTA delays possible after Upper Darby train crash
More Video