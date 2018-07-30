Philly's best hot dogs? Start with these six spots

It's the dog days of summer so Philadelphia Magazine has put together a list of the best places to get hot dogs in the city.
Destination Dogs | Facebook
1111 Walnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107
267-773-7750
Fox and Son | Facebook
51 N 12th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107
215-372-7935
Miller's Twist | Facebook
51 N 12th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107
215-923-1723
Poi Dog | Facebook
100.5 South 21st Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103
215-279-7015
Loco Pez | Facebook
2401 E Norris Street, Philadelphia, PA 19125
267-886-8061
APJ Texas Wieners
47 N 13th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107
215-665-8081
----------
