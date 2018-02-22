FOOD & DRINK

Reading Terminal Market celebrates 125 years

Reading Terminal Market celebrates 125 years. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 12:30pm on February 22, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Reading Terminal Market is partying like it's 1893!

Members of the community, along with state and local leaders, showed up to say happy 125th birthday on Thursday.

"This is a kickoff to a year-long celebration of our 125th anniversary. It's an amazing milestone for any institution, but in the food world - where 50% of businesses fail to make it past the first six months - to make it 125 years is a remarkable milestone," said

Those who showed up were transported back in time as workers dressed in period costumes from the 1800s.



The market has withstood more than a century of transition in Center City and today remains a vital piece of Philadelphia fabric and most visited site in the region.

"If you really want to know what Philadelphians really like, what they think and who they are, come here and sit next to somebody at a counter and start a conversation," said Mayor Jim Kenney.

Millions of people visit the market every year for its food and rich culture. 78 family owned merchants call it home.

Many hope it will be around for another 125 years.

"It's just a great place, and I think it's so nice that in Center City we have something this magnificent that attracts tourists and serves people who live in the neighborhood. It's a great gathering place," said Gov. Tom Wolf. "I think it's a wonderful thing."

READ MORE: History of the Reading Terminal Market

