  • LIVE VIDEO First White House briefing since Fla. school shooting
FYI PHILLY

Scoping out great pizza around Philly, Jersey's bustling beer scene

This week on FYI Philly, we take you inside four new spots for pizza in Philadelphia, get a taste of the beer scene in New Jersey, visit a soulfood staple in Camden and get a preview of this year's Atlantic City Restaurant Week. Plus, we have another chance for you to enter and win a trip for 4 to Orlando and a chance to receive 4 tickets to the Philly Home and Garden Show. Tune in every Saturday at 7 and Sunday night at midnight for FYI Philly.

EMBED More News Videos

Alicia rounds up four new pizza spots in Philly.

PIZZA FOOD & DRINKS
There's a few new pizza spots popping up around Philly. From breakfast pizza to traditional Roman style pizza - there's enough pizza pie to fill your eyes and stomach.
Pizza at Alice | Facebook
235 S 15th St, Philadelphia, PA 19102
(215) 545-2020

Rione | Facebook
102 S 21st St, Philadelphia, PA 19103
(215) 575-9075

Porta | Facebook
1216 Chestnut St., Philadelphia, PA 19107
267-534-2135

Medusa | Facebook
2327 Gaul St, Philadelphia, PA 19125
215-644-8383
EMBED More News Videos

We check out New Jersey's emerging beer scene.

BEER IN JERSEY
Would you believe South Jersey is leading a national trend in beverages? Get ready for coffee and beer... brewed in the same place!
Death of the Fox Brewing Company
119 Berkley Rd., Unit B, Clarksboro, N.J. 08020
856-599-1655

Cinder Bar | Facebook
119 Berkley Rd., East Greenwich, NJ 08020
856-888-4808

Some creative chefs are using the cookies to create culinary masterpieces.

MADE IN PHILLY: CORINNE'S PLACE
Corinne's Place is the go to spot for soul food in Camden. Owner Corinne Bradley-Powers opened the restaurant 29 years ago and is known for her home cooked meals with generous portion sizes.
Corinne's Place | Facebook
1254 Haddon Ave, Camden, NJ 08103
(856) 541-4894
EMBED More News Videos

Jeannette Reyes previews this year's Atlantic City Restaurant Week.

RESTAURANT WEEK IN AC
Jeannette Reyes previews this year's Atlantic City Restaurant Week, which runs March 4-9.
Atlantic City Restaurant Week | Facebook
EMBED More News Videos

There's more to Orlando than theme parks.

VISIT FLORIDA: OUTDOOR ADVENTURES
And here's Melissa Magee with a roundup of things to see and do beyond the city's famous theme parks.
Visit Orlando Sweepstakes: We're giving away a trip for 4 to Orlando! Enter Here
EMBED More News Videos

This Home + Garden exhibit is too tasty to pass up.

HOME SHOW: EDIBLE LANDSCAPES
Foodscaping is a thing. Scott Baldelli shows us some ideas for building a garden that feeds the body and the soul.
Baldelli Gardening | Facebook
Chalfont, PA
(215) 822-4043

Philly Home & Garden Show | Facebook
February 16-18 at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center at Oaks
100 Station Ave, Oaks, PA 19456
EMBED More News Videos

A look at a massive exhbit coming to the Flower Show.

HOME AND GARDEN: FLOWER SHOW
The PHS Philadelphia Flower Show kicks off March 3 with the theme Wonders of Water. Karen Rogers got a sneak preview of the entrance garden that promises to transport you to a magical rainforest.
The Philadelphia Flower Show: Wonders of Water (March 3-11)
The Pennsylvania Convention Center

12th & Arch Streets, Philadelphia, PA 19107
Gala Preview Party: | Tickets (Friday, March 2, 7-10 p.m.)
EMBED More News Videos

Some creative chefs are using the cookies to create culinary masterpieces.

GIRL SCOUT COOKIES
It's Girl Scout Cookie time! Some creative chefs are using the cookies to create culinary masterpieces. Karen Rogers checks out a delicious fundraising competition called the Girl Scout Cookie Crunch.
Girl Scout Cookie Crunch: Sunday, Feb. 25, 1-3pm
Musikfest Café presented by Yuengling

ArtsQuest Center
101 Founders Way, Bethlehem, PA 18015
610-297-7100
EMBED More News Videos

The PA Ballet is putting a new spin on an old classic.

FYI LOVES THE ARTS
The Pennsylvania Ballet is adding some action to the magic of Swan Lake.
PA Ballet: Swan Lake (March 8-18)
Academy of Music | The Arts in Philly
240 South Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA 19102.
EMBED More News Videos

South Jersey Regional Animal Shelter is up next on Shelter Me.

SHELTER ME
The South Jersey Regional Animal Shelter has been honored by the Grey Muzzle Organization for their work with senior dogs.
South Jersey Regional Animal Shelter | Facebook
1244 N Delsea Dr, Vineland, NJ 08360
----------
Check out FYI Philly on social media. Like us on Facebook FYI Philly on Facebook for more about destination sites across the region.
Twitter: https://twitter.com/6abcfyiphilly
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/6abcfyiphilly
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
foodfoodfyi foodfyi pizzafyi barsbeercraft beerpizzafyi comfort foodShelter MeFYI PhillyCenter City Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Atlantic City Restaurant Week Sweepstakes
FYI PHILLY
FYI Philly: South Jersey Regional Animal Shelter
FYI Philly: The Pennsylvania Ballet presents Swan Lake
FYI Philly: Girl Scout Cookie Crunch
FYI Philly: Philadelphia Flower Show preview
More FYI Philly
FOOD & DRINK
FYI Philly: The Pennsylvania Ballet presents Swan Lake
FYI Philly: Girl Scout Cookie Crunch
FYI Philly: Philadelphia Flower Show preview
FYI Philly: Philadelphia Home Show - Edible landscapes
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
City leaders gather for anti-gun violence rally
Mastery Charter Schools basketball player benched for wearing hijab
Unseasonably warm weather draws people outside across the city
AccuWeather: Record Warmth Today. Even Warmer Wednesday
Man threatened to kill entire church congregation, police say
Murder-suicide at health care facility in Washington Twp., NJ
Police: Man kicked pregnant woman in stomach
Murphy, calling for school security review, praises students
Show More
Flyers get goaltender Petr Mrazek from Red Wings
Trump moves to ban 'bump stocks' 4 months after Las Vegas shooting
Vehicles damaged after asphalt spills on NJ highways
Downside of nicer weather? More potholes
Pedestrian struck and killed in Upper Moreland ID'd
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Mob wrecks Philly store amid Super Bowl celebrations
GAME PHOTOS: Eagles take on Patriots in Super Bowl LII
PHOTOS: Post-game celebrations after Eagles win Super Bowl
PHOTOS: Philly celebrates Super Bowl champion Eagles
More Photos