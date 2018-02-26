FYI PHILLY

New places to party around the city

This week on FYI Philly we visit two new places to party in the city, get a taste of Northeast Philly's cultural cuisine, learn about two premier dining events and discover how to succeed in your daily routine. Plus, we get a taste of the dining scene in Orlando where you could be if you are lucky enough to win for four to Florida. It's all this weekend on FYI Philly Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday night at midnight.

Alicia and Melissa take us to Clubhouse and Concourse Dance Bar.

New Clubs/Entertainment
Alicia and Melissa take us to two new spots adding their own twist on Philly nightlife.
Clubhouse | Facebook
111 S 17th St, Philadelphia, PA 19103

Concourse Dance Bar | Facebook
1635 Market St.
Philadelphia PA, 19103

Northeast Philadelphia is rich in authentic ethnic cuisine.

Northeast Dining Scene/Food & Drink
Melissa Magee rounds up some of the authentic ethnic cuisine available in Northeast Philadelphia.
Tio Pepe | Facebook
6618 Castor Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19149

Georgian Bread | Facebook
10865 Bustleton Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19116

Judah Mediterranean Grille | Facebook
Krewstown Shopping Center
9311 Krewstown Road, Philadelphia, PA

We see what's cooking for Restaurant Week in AC.

AC Restaurant Week/Food & Drink
Jeannette Reyes previews this year's Atlantic City Restaurant Week, which runs March 4-9.
Atlantic City Restaurant Week | Facebook

You could make this amazing Israeli Sabich Salad in just six minutes.

6-Minute Meals
6 Minute Meal Recipe: Chef Rich Landau's Israeli Sabich Salad with fattoush
Step 1: Grill the Eggplant. Slice a fresh eggplant into thick slabs (Chef Tip: Make sure the eggplant is blemish free and shiny enough that you see your reflection in the skin). Slather one side with Za'atar marinade (Chef Tip: you can buy Za'atar or just use olive oil, salt & pepper).
Grill the eggplant until tender and chop (Chef Tip: You can pre-prepare and store the eggplant)

Step 2: Prepare fattoush salad (fattoush is a Lebanese bread salad). Use half of an old baguette (Chef Tip: you can use any variety of stale bread). Drizzle with olive oil, season with salt & pepper & toast in frying pan, in oven or even on grill (you're basically making croutons).

While the bread is toasting:
Chop up red onion (approx. 1 TSP). A dozen grape tomatoes sliced in half (Chef Tip: you can substitute any variety of tomato). Half of a medium sized cucumber, sliced and quartered. Put all vegetables into a bowl, season with a little salt, a dash of cumin, a little bit of fresh dill & olive oil then toss. Dice up toasted bread in roughly the same bite size as your vegetables and add to bowl.

Step 3: Plating
Whip tahini in blender with olive oil & lemon (Chef Tip: Pre-whip & store tahini. It keeps for a week and can be used on a variety of dishes). Swirl a heaping tablespoon of tahini onto your serving plate (Chef Tip: For an artful presentation, start in the middle of the plate; keep the hand holding the spoonful of tahini steady as you slowly spin the plate with the other hand). Spread a tablespoon of Zhug sauce on top of the whipped tahini (Chef Tip: you can buy Zhug; it's made with grilled long hot peppers & jalapenos). Add a half cup of your grilled & chopped eggplant. Finish with the fattoush salad. Enjoy for lunch or dinner

Melissa checks out some eats and drinks in Orlando.

Visit Florida: Dining Scene/Entertainment
Here's Melissa Magee with a roundup of places to eat, drink and be merry while you are on vacation.

We're giving away a trip for 4 to Orlando!
Visit Orlando Sweepstakes: We're giving away a trip for 4 to Orlando! Enter Here

East Passyunk is serving up some amazing eats for its special week of dining.

East Passyunk Restaurant Week/Food & Drink
East Passyunk Restaurant week is February 26th to March 9th and there are 26 restaurants participating. Each restaurant is serving up three courses for $15, $25 or $35.
Restaurant Week in Passyunk: Restaurants

Chhaya Café | Facebook
1819 E Passyunk Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19148
(215) 465-1000

Fond | Facebook
1537 S 11th St, Philadelphia, PA 19147
(215) 551-5000

The Pub on Passyunk East | Facebook
1501 E Passyunk Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19147
(215) 755-5125

Floral fashion in time for the flower show.

Flower Show: Fashion boutique/Home & Garden
Dressing up for Flower Show Preview Party or getting Oscar Ready? Gabrielle's in Bala Cynwyd has your fashion inspiration.
Gabrielle | Facebook
200 Monument Rd Suite 9, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004
Jeffrey Levinson Clutches | https://www.jeffreylevinson.com/

Melissa's healthy hack shows you a tasty burger that won't leave you feeling stuffed.

Melissa's Healthy Hacks
P'unk Burger | Facebook
1823 Passyunk Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19148

Jamila Payne has some help for anyone looking for positive affirmation.

Jamila Payne Success Box/Made in Philly
We all have packed schedules, so who's got time for 'personal projects'? Jeannette Reyes introduces a Philly girl who designed a system, to help you get going... with your goals!
Jamila Payne, CEO/Founder
Daily Success Routine
We check out some things to do for the final week of Black History Month.

FYI Loves the Arts
February is fast coming to a close but there are still Black History Month celebrations going on throughout the city. in this week's 6abc Loves the Arts, Karen Rogers has a roundup of special events.

African-American Museum
701 Arch St, Philadelphia, PA 19106
Twitter | Instagram

Philadelphia History Museum
15 S 7th St, Philadelphia, PA 19106
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

BalletX | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram
Learn about the SPCA's Lonely Heart Club.

Shelter Me
The Pennsylvania SPCA created the Lonely Heart Club to give special attention to the unnoticed animals of the shelter.
Pennsylvania SPCA | Facebook
350 E. Erie Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19134


