This weekend on FYI Philly, we're celebrating National Ice Cream Month with our annual ice cream social, visiting some new spots and some Philly favorites that have stood the test of time. We round up artisan ice cream sandwiches and milkshakes plus Philly Mag's picks for coolest treats AND a refreshing spot for a hot summer day.FYI Philly airs Saturdays at 7 p.m. and encores Sundays at midnight.Alicia Vitarelli takes us to some of Philadelphia Magazine's picks for best ice cream shops.7619 Germantown Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19119(215) 753-1500231 E. State St., Kennett Square, PA 193487 Brookline Boulevard, Havertown, PA 19083(484) 454 -35261647 E. Passyunk Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19148Jeannette Reyes takes our ice cream 'old school', with a family-owned parlor that dates back to 1889 and a 1940s-themed ice cream shop that pays homage to dairy bars of the past.112 Market Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106215-967-11848126 Germantown Ave., Philadelphia PA 19118215-247-7374Alicia Vitarelli checks out two new spots for frozen treats.2900 Aramingo Ave., Philadelphia, PA 191342413 Frankford Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19125(267) 702-0280Great ice cream comes in many packages, in a cup or a cone, or sandwiched in between all kinds of goodness. Karen Rogers has your ice cream sandwich roundup-from crazy concoctions to gourmet creations.3900 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, Pa.2004 Fairmount Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19130(215) 232-7748343 South 13th, Philadelphia, PA 19107(267) 519-89821928 East Passyunk Ave, Philadelphia, PA 191489 W Girard Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19123208 Carter Drive, Suite 13B., West Chester, PA 1938241 S Main Street, Mullica Hill, N.J. 08062233 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106(215) 897-9999121 S 17th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103215-563-5008For milkshake lovers, Alicia Vitarelli rounds up a half dozen spots to get your shake on.45 N. 12th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107215.864.27716030 Torresdale Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19135215-535-94051 W Girard Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19125(215) 535-9401441 W. Shunk Street, Philadelphia, PA 19145215-467-8553526. S. 4th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19147215.309.28772212 South Street, Philadelphia, PA 19148215.875.80021622 South Street, Philadelphia, PA 19148267.519.29041526 Sansom Street, Philadelphia, PA 19102267.239.07772101 Pennsylvania Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19130215-557-0015127 S 18th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103(215) 278-7605214 S 40th StreetPhiladelphia, PA 19104(267) 244-4342121 S. Broad StreetPhiladelphia, PA 19107(267) 296-9001301 Christopher Columbus BlvdPhiladelphia, PA 19106Like to mix your ice cream with some alcohol? Melissa Magee found some boozy icy treats.233 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106215-897-99991840 Benjamin Franklin Parkway, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19103215-783-4171509 S 2nd Street, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19147215-558-2471Looking for a refreshing day trip? There's a family run amusement park in New Jersey that's guaranteed to cool you off even on the hottest summer day.3320-24 Route 38, Mt. Laurel, NJ 08054856-273-9061182 Route 10 West, East Hanover, N.J. 07936973-428-1166If you want to take in some cool culture, there's plenty to do on the Parkway this summer.2151 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy., Philadelphia, PA 19130215-763-8100July 20-August 19Eakins Oval (2451 Benjamin Franklin Parkway), Philadelphia, PA 191302025 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy., Philadelphia, PA 19130215-278-7000Kitten season is in full swing at the Camden County Animal Shelter in New Jersey. They are searching for foster families to help care for the many litters of kittens that come through.125 County House Road, Sewell, N.J. 08080