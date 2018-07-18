FYI Philly airs Saturdays at 7 p.m. and encores Sundays at midnight.
Philly Mag Favorite ice cream shops
Alicia Vitarelli takes us to some of Philadelphia Magazine's picks for best ice cream shops.
Bright Yellow Creamery | Facebook | @brightyellowcreamery
Trolley Car Ice Cream Shoppe | Facebook
7619 Germantown Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19119
(215) 753-1500
La Michoacana All Natural Ice Cream | Facebook
231 E. State St., Kennett Square, PA 19348
Koffmeyer's Old Fashioned Cookies & Ice Cream | Facebook
7 Brookline Boulevard, Havertown, PA 19083
(484) 454 -3526
Good Moo'd Creamery | Facebook
1647 E. Passyunk Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19148
Made In Philly: The Franklin Bar Bredenbecks
Jeannette Reyes takes our ice cream 'old school', with a family-owned parlor that dates back to 1889 and a 1940s-themed ice cream shop that pays homage to dairy bars of the past.
The Franklin Ice Cream Bar
112 Market Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106
215-967-1184
Bredenbeck's Bakery & Ice Cream Parlor
8126 Germantown Ave., Philadelphia PA 19118
215-247-7374
New Spots: Mammas, Flow State
Alicia Vitarelli checks out two new spots for frozen treats.
Mama Maria's
2900 Aramingo Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19134
Flow State CoffeeBar | Facebook
2413 Frankford Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19125
(267) 702-0280
Ice Cream Sandwich Roundup
Great ice cream comes in many packages, in a cup or a cone, or sandwiched in between all kinds of goodness. Karen Rogers has your ice cream sandwich roundup-from crazy concoctions to gourmet creations.
Beiler's | Facebook
University City
3900 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, Pa.
Philly Flavors
Fairmount
2004 Fairmount Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19130
(215) 232-7748
Center City
343 South 13th, Philadelphia, PA 19107
(267) 519-8982
South Philly
1928 East Passyunk Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19148
Weckerly's | Facebook
9 W Girard Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19123
iSwitch | Facebook
208 Carter Drive, Suite 13B., West Chester, PA 19382
Mademoiselle Macaron | Facebook
41 S Main Street, Mullica Hill, N.J. 08062
Capofitto | Facebook | Instagram
233 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106
(215) 897-9999
Square 1682 | Facebook
121 S 17th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103
215-563-5008
Milkshake Roundup
For milkshake lovers, Alicia Vitarelli rounds up a half dozen spots to get your shake on.
Bassetts at Reading Terminal Market
45 N. 12th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107
215.864.2771
Joe's Steak & Soda Shop | Facebook
6030 Torresdale Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19135
215-535-9405
Fishtown
1 W Girard Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19125
(215) 535-940
Millie's Burgers, Steaks & Shakes | Facebook
1441 W. Shunk Street, Philadelphia, PA 19145
215-467-8553
Ants Pants on 4th Cafe | Facebook
526. S. 4th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19147
215.309.2877
Ants Pants Cafe
2212 South Street, Philadelphia, PA 19148
215.875.8002
Magpie Artisan Pies | Facebook
1622 South Street, Philadelphia, PA 19148
267.519.2904
Goldie Falafel Tahini Shakes
1526 Sansom Street, Philadelphia, PA 19102
267.239.0777
Whole Foods Market
2101 Pennsylvania Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19130
215-557-0015
Hip City Veg Vegan Shakes
127 S 18th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103
(215) 278-7605
University City
214 S 40th Street
Philadelphia, PA 19104
(267) 244-4342
Center City
121 S. Broad Street
Philadelphia, PA 19107
(267) 296-9001
Society Hill
301 Christopher Columbus Blvd
Philadelphia, PA 19106
Boozy Icy Treats
Like to mix your ice cream with some alcohol? Melissa Magee found some boozy icy treats.
Assembly Rooftop Lounge at the Logan Hotel | Facebook
1840 Benjamin Franklin Parkway, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19103
215-783-4171
Twisted Tail | Facebook
509 S 2nd Street, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19147
215-558-2471
The Funplex in Mt. Laurel
Looking for a refreshing day trip? There's a family run amusement park in New Jersey that's guaranteed to cool you off even on the hottest summer day.
The Funplex | Facebook
3320-24 Route 38, Mt. Laurel, NJ 08054
856-273-9061
East Hanover
182 Route 10 West, East Hanover, N.J. 07936
973-428-1166
FYI Loves the Arts: Parkway Happenings
If you want to take in some cool culture, there's plenty to do on the Parkway this summer.
Rodin Museum | Facebook Love The Arts in Philadelphia
2151 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy., Philadelphia, PA 19130
215-763-8100
Oval+ | Facebook
July 20-August 19
Eakins Oval (2451 Benjamin Franklin Parkway), Philadelphia, PA 19130
Barnes Foundation
2025 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy., Philadelphia, PA 19130
215-278-7000
Shelter Me: Camden County Animal Shelter
Kitten season is in full swing at the Camden County Animal Shelter in New Jersey. They are searching for foster families to help care for the many litters of kittens that come through.
Camden County Animal Shelter | Facebook
125 County House Road, Sewell, N.J. 08080
