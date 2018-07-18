FYI PHILLY

FYI Philly's annual Ice Cream Social

Alicia gets a lesson in making rolled ice cream at Good Moo'd Creamery. (WPVI)

This weekend on FYI Philly, we're celebrating National Ice Cream Month with our annual ice cream social, visiting some new spots and some Philly favorites that have stood the test of time. We round up artisan ice cream sandwiches and milkshakes plus Philly Mag's picks for coolest treats AND a refreshing spot for a hot summer day.

FYI Philly airs Saturdays at 7 p.m. and encores Sundays at midnight.
Come along as we check out Philly Mag's top picks for ice cream around Philly.

Philly Mag Favorite ice cream shops
Alicia Vitarelli takes us to some of Philadelphia Magazine's picks for best ice cream shops.

Bright Yellow Creamery | Facebook | @brightyellowcreamery

Trolley Car Ice Cream Shoppe | Facebook
7619 Germantown Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19119
(215) 753-1500

La Michoacana All Natural Ice Cream | Facebook
231 E. State St., Kennett Square, PA 19348

Koffmeyer's Old Fashioned Cookies & Ice Cream | Facebook
7 Brookline Boulevard, Havertown, PA 19083
(484) 454 -3526

Good Moo'd Creamery | Facebook
1647 E. Passyunk Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19148
Our pursuit of gourmet ice cream goes old school at Franklins and Bredenbeck's.

Made In Philly: The Franklin Bar Bredenbecks
Jeannette Reyes takes our ice cream 'old school', with a family-owned parlor that dates back to 1889 and a 1940s-themed ice cream shop that pays homage to dairy bars of the past.

The Franklin Ice Cream Bar
112 Market Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106
215-967-1184

Bredenbeck's Bakery & Ice Cream Parlor
8126 Germantown Ave., Philadelphia PA 19118
215-247-7374
Alicia checks out Mama Maria's for Italian ice and Flow State CoffeeBar for some coffee-infused treats.

New Spots: Mammas, Flow State
Alicia Vitarelli checks out two new spots for frozen treats.

Mama Maria's
2900 Aramingo Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19134

Flow State CoffeeBar | Facebook
2413 Frankford Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19125
(267) 702-0280
If you love ice cream sandwiches, we've got six places for you to try!

Ice Cream Sandwich Roundup
Great ice cream comes in many packages, in a cup or a cone, or sandwiched in between all kinds of goodness. Karen Rogers has your ice cream sandwich roundup-from crazy concoctions to gourmet creations.

Beiler's | Facebook
University City
3900 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, Pa.

Philly Flavors
Fairmount
2004 Fairmount Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19130
(215) 232-7748

Center City
343 South 13th, Philadelphia, PA 19107
(267) 519-8982

South Philly
1928 East Passyunk Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19148

Weckerly's | Facebook
9 W Girard Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19123

iSwitch | Facebook
208 Carter Drive, Suite 13B., West Chester, PA 19382

Mademoiselle Macaron | Facebook
41 S Main Street, Mullica Hill, N.J. 08062

Capofitto | Facebook | Instagram
233 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106
(215) 897-9999

Square 1682 | Facebook
121 S 17th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103
215-563-5008
For milkshake lovers, Alicia Vitarelli rounds up a half dozen spots to get your shake on.

Milkshake Roundup
For milkshake lovers, Alicia Vitarelli rounds up a half dozen spots to get your shake on.

Bassetts at Reading Terminal Market
45 N. 12th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107
215.864.2771

Joe's Steak & Soda Shop | Facebook
6030 Torresdale Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19135
215-535-9405

Fishtown
1 W Girard Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19125
(215) 535-940

Millie's Burgers, Steaks & Shakes | Facebook
1441 W. Shunk Street, Philadelphia, PA 19145
215-467-8553

Ants Pants on 4th Cafe | Facebook
526. S. 4th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19147
215.309.2877

Ants Pants Cafe
2212 South Street, Philadelphia, PA 19148
215.875.8002

Magpie Artisan Pies | Facebook
1622 South Street, Philadelphia, PA 19148
267.519.2904

Goldie Falafel Tahini Shakes
1526 Sansom Street, Philadelphia, PA 19102
267.239.0777

Whole Foods Market
2101 Pennsylvania Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19130
215-557-0015

Hip City Veg Vegan Shakes
127 S 18th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103
(215) 278-7605

University City
214 S 40th Street
Philadelphia, PA 19104
(267) 244-4342

Center City
121 S. Broad Street
Philadelphia, PA 19107
(267) 296-9001

Society Hill
301 Christopher Columbus Blvd
Philadelphia, PA 19106
Like to mix your ice cream with some alcohol? Melissa Magee found some boozy icy treats to feed both needs.

Boozy Icy Treats
Like to mix your ice cream with some alcohol? Melissa Magee found some boozy icy treats.

Capofitto | Facebook | Instagram
233 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106
215-897-9999

Assembly Rooftop Lounge at the Logan Hotel | Facebook
1840 Benjamin Franklin Parkway, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19103
215-783-4171

Twisted Tail | Facebook
509 S 2nd Street, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19147
215-558-2471
Looking for summer fun? Look no further than the Funplex in Mt. Laurel.

The Funplex in Mt. Laurel
Looking for a refreshing day trip? There's a family run amusement park in New Jersey that's guaranteed to cool you off even on the hottest summer day.

The Funplex | Facebook
3320-24 Route 38, Mt. Laurel, NJ 08054
856-273-9061

East Hanover
182 Route 10 West, East Hanover, N.J. 07936
973-428-1166
The Rodin Museum is getting a sudsy addition, while Oval+ is back for another run in the sun.

FYI Loves the Arts: Parkway Happenings
If you want to take in some cool culture, there's plenty to do on the Parkway this summer.

Rodin Museum | Facebook Love The Arts in Philadelphia
2151 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy., Philadelphia, PA 19130
215-763-8100

Oval+ | Facebook
July 20-August 19
Eakins Oval (2451 Benjamin Franklin Parkway), Philadelphia, PA 19130

Barnes Foundation
2025 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy., Philadelphia, PA 19130
215-278-7000
Karen checks out some adorable dogs and cats looking for a new home.

Shelter Me: Camden County Animal Shelter
Kitten season is in full swing at the Camden County Animal Shelter in New Jersey. They are searching for foster families to help care for the many litters of kittens that come through.

Camden County Animal Shelter | Facebook
125 County House Road, Sewell, N.J. 08080
Check 6abc.com and FYI Philly on Facebook for more Weekend Action and other events going on around the region.
