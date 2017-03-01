FOOD & DRINK

What's in your sandwich? Subway disputes study on chicken

A study by the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation's consumer affairs show "Marketplace" says researchers conducted DNA tests on several chicken sandwiches from fast-food restaurants and found that Subway's chicken breast contained only about half chicken. The rest was mostly soy.

Subway said Tuesday the report was "absolutely false and misleading" and that its chicken is 100 percent white meat with seasonings, marinated and delivered to stores as a finished, cooked product.

The study said DNA researcher Matt Harnden at Trent University's Wildlife Forensic DNA Laboratory tested the poultry in popular chicken sandwiches. The Peterborough, Ontario-based team found that most of the scores were close to 100 percent chicken at McDonald's, Wendy's, A&W and Tim Horton's.

Subway is based in Milford, Connecticut.

