White Castle introduces meatless burgers that 'bleed'

NEW YORK --Vegetarians who once found it impossible to eat fast food have a new option that will give them the true White Castle experience.
The fast food chain is introducing the "Impossible Slider."
It's the first plant-based and scientist-developed burger to hit the fast food market.
It's made with a meat substitute that apparently tastes and even bleeds like real meat, but is made entirely out of plants.
Here's how they are made:
-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps