Funeral for Philadelphia firefighter who died following training exercise

Funeral for firefighter who died following training exercise: as seen on Action News at 4 p.m., July 11, 2018 (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Hundreds paid their respects Wednesday to honor a 34-year veteran of the Philadelphia Fire Department who died last month.

Family, friends and colleagues were there for the final viewing and funeral for Lieutenant Benny Hutchins.

The 62-year-old experienced a medical emergency at the Fire Academy on June 25. He died two days later.

Hutchins is survived by his mother and siblings.

Some of his family members are also Philadelphia firefighters.

------
