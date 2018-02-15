Girl, 8, struck and killed while riding bike on sidewalk in Camden

CAMDEN, N.J. (WPVI) --
Camden County authorities are investigating a crash that killed an 8-year-old girl and injured a man Thursday afternoon.

It happened just before 4:30 p.m. on the 400 block of State Street.

Police said an 84-year-old man lost control of his car, jumped the curb and hit the girl who was riding her bike on the sidewalk. According to investigators, he also struck a 40-year-old man who was sitting on steps nearby.

The girl was taken to Cooper Medical Center where she later died. The man was also taken to Cooper where he is in stable condition.

Police said no charges have been filed as of yet and the investigation is ongoing.

