Glenside father, son arrested on child porn charges

Harry Ennis & Patrick Ennis

GLENSIDE, Pa. (WPVI) --
A father and son from Montgomery County have been arrested for possessing and distributing sexually explicit images of children, District Attorney Kevin Steele announced Thursday.

Harry Ennis, 68, of Edge Hill Road in Glenside, Abington Township has been charged with 100 counts of Sexual Abuse of Children/Child Pornography. His bail was set at $75,000 cash. He failed to make bail and is being held at Montgomery County Correctional Facility.

His son, 29-year-old Patrick Ennis, has been charged with Sexual Abuse of Children/Dissemination. Sexual Abuse of Children/Child Pornography and Criminal Use of a Communications Facility. Patrick was released after posting a $25,000 cash bail.

Authorities say on April 13, The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received a cybertip report from AOL regarding the uploading of 27 images that appeared to be child pornography.

Officials traced the IP address to the Edge Hill Road address where both Ennis family members live.

Authorities executed a search warrant and found the 27 files were uploaded from a computer in Patrick Ennis' bedroom.

A forensic examination of Harry Ennis' electronics found more than 600 sexually explicit image files and two video files. Authorities determined the files were child pornography.

A joint preliminary hearing for both men will be held on August 24.
----------
Send a breaking news alert
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc apps

Related Topics:
pennsylvania newschild pornographyAbington Township
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Accused Chester Co. road rage killer waives hearing
Trump tweets support for preserving Confederate statues
"Philly is Charlottesville" marches against racism in Center City
Peaceful candlelight vigil moves through UVA campus
Adam Joseph's eclipse forecast breakdown
AccuWeather: Partly Sunny, A Bit Humid Today
Free cruise robocall class action lawsuit settled, claims available
After Campbell's CEO resigns, Trump disbands councils
Show More
Fmr. catholic teacher released from jail after rape of child
VIDEO: Man arrested after throwing eggs at Frank Rizzo statue
AA to offer non-stop flights from PHL to 3 European cities
Kids honored for saving woman from Elkins Park fire
Body found in Newtown Square home
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: NJ newlyweds search for wedding crashing couple
PHOTOS: The Life of Darren 'Dutch' Daulton
Chris Pratt-Anna Faris and more shocking celeb splits
PHOTOS: Storm clouds darken the skies around area
More Photos