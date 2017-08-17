Glenside father, son arrested on child porn charges

A father and son from Montgomery County have been arrested for possessing and distributing sexually explicit images of children, District Attorney Kevin Steele announced Thursday.Harry Ennis, 68, of Edge Hill Road in Glenside, Abington Township has been charged with 100 counts of Sexual Abuse of Children/Child Pornography. His bail was set at $75,000 cash. He failed to make bail and is being held at Montgomery County Correctional Facility.His son, 29-year-old Patrick Ennis, has been charged with Sexual Abuse of Children/Dissemination. Sexual Abuse of Children/Child Pornography and Criminal Use of a Communications Facility. Patrick was released after posting a $25,000 cash bail.Authorities say on April 13, The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received a cybertip report from AOL regarding the uploading of 27 images that appeared to be child pornography.Officials traced the IP address to the Edge Hill Road address where both Ennis family members live.Authorities executed a search warrant and found the 27 files were uploaded from a computer in Patrick Ennis' bedroom.A forensic examination of Harry Ennis' electronics found more than 600 sexually explicit image files and two video files. Authorities determined the files were child pornography.A joint preliminary hearing for both men will be held on August 24.----------