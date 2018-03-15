SHOOTING

Grandfather shot multiple times in West Philadelphia home

Grandfather shot inside West Philadelphia home. Jeannette Reyes reports during Action News Mornings on March 15, 2018. (WPVI)

By
WEST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A grandfather is fighting for his life after being ambushed in his home and shot multiple times in West Philadelphia, according to police.

Police say the 56-year-old victim had just returned home to the 700 block of Cecil Street around 11 p.m. Wednesday after a night of bowling.

As soon as he settled in, police say someone fired three shots into the front window.

The grandfather was hit in the face and neck and fell to the floor.

His wife and young grandchild were on the second floor of the home at the time. Authorities say they are lucky they were not harmed.

The victim was taken to the Penn Presbyterian Medical Center in critical condition. Hours later, his family spoke to Action News and said he is stable.

Detectives at the scene say the evidence seems to indicate that this was not a random shooting.

"It appears the shooter was intentionally firing shots into this house due to the fact that there were three strike marks in the front living room window. There were no other strike marks to any other homes in the area," Philadelphia Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

Small said preliminary information shows the suspect was a male in a dark colored vehicle, possibly a black truck, that was seen going south on Cecil. He said there may have been more than one suspect.

Investigators have found several surveillance cameras at homes the area and hope that will provide them with some much needed clues.

There is no known motive at this time.

Grandfather ambushed and shot. Jeannette Reyes reports during Action News Mornings on March 15, 2018.



