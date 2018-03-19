U.S. & WORLD

Gravel spill wrecks 20 cars, injures dozens outside Washington, DC

EMBED </>More Videos

Multi-vehicle crash in Maryland: Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on March 19, 2018. (Twitter: Pete Piringer @mcfrsPIO)

GERMANTOWN, Md. (WPVI) --
At least 20 cars crashed outside the nation's capital this morning when a tractor-trailer spilled its load of gravel and stones across Interstate 270.

At least two dozen people were injured.

Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service spokesman Pete Piringer tweeted that drivers couldn't avoid running into the debris as they commuted toward Washington, D.C., at about 5:20 a.m.



All lanes were closed as many units responded, taking people to hospitals, some with severe injuries.

Police rerouted cars but the morning commute bogged down, with the Metropolitan Area Transportation Operations Coordination reporting delays five-miles long.

I-270 South was shut down for more than two hours as police, firefighters and medics responded to the scene and crews worked to clear the wreckage.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.

