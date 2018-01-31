HEALTH & FITNESS

4-year-old girl becomes NJ's first flu-related death

TRENTON (WPVI) --
A 4-year-old is New Jersey's first flu-related death of this season.

State Health Department spokeswoman Dawn Thomas tells NJ.com the girl, who lived in the central part of the state, died in December and had not been vaccinated. Her name and town were not released.

More than 4,000 flu cases have been confirmed in the state so far this season, with the most reported in Bergen County.

___

Information from: NJ.com, http://www.nj.com
------
Send a breaking news alert to Action News
Report a correction or typo
Want to comment?
Learn more about the 6abc apps
Related Topics:
healthn.j. newsnew jersey newsfluhealthcheck
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
CDC: Backyard birds tied to 212 salmonella cases
Temple Hospital using new tool to more accurately diagnose esophageal cancer
More mosquitoes means more West Nile worries
New tick species causing health, livestock concerns
Are sports drinks a healthy choice for teens?
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
New charges for fmr. Temple frat president, including rape
Man claiming to be landscaper sought for Germantown sex assault
Prosecutor: Man at compound trained kids for school shooting
2 suspects sought after detectives shot in Camden
Suspect sought for multiple robberies in NE Philadelphia
Search for vehicle in paintball attack in Abington Twp.
More mosquitoes means more West Nile worries
Delaware student organizes jazz concert to honor father
Show More
Philly man pleads guilty to hazing in Penn State frat death case
PECO continues work to restore power around City Hall
Eagles camp report: W2W4 in Steelers-Eagles opener
Oscars: There will be a new category for popular film
Teen pistol whipped, safes stolen in South Philly home invasion
More News