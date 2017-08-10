Art of Aging: Mr. Saturday Night still spinning decades later

It is said that, "If you do what you love, you'll never work a day in your life."Bob Pantano, known locally as Mr. Saturday Night, has spun, danced, and talked his way to the top of his profession and he never broke a sweat.For 67-year-old Pantano, pretty much every night is a party and he's in the eye of the hurricane.If it seems that Bob has been on the air and in the clubs forever, that's because he started in 1972 while still a senior at Temple."I got hit by music at my second birthday when I got a record player and a microphone. Right before Bob Horn and Dick Clark, Bob Pantano was ready to DJ," he recalled.Bob says he was born at the right time."We were a dancing generation. There is magic in the music. Like Gamble and Huff would say: 'There's a message in the music and the message is fun, love and party.'," said Bob.The crowd at Adelphia in Deptford, New Jersey this Saturday night is a great mix, brought together by Bob's music."We love the crowd, the people, the mix of young and old," said Nate Wallace from West Mt. Airy."It's a magical place on Saturday night. It's a beautiful place to be," said Avie Univlicht from Media, Pennsylvania."He is a legend in Philadelphia and we are always around wherever he is. He's the best," said Ann Catania from Philadelphia.He may have been born in disco, but Bob keeps it fresh, spinning tunes from all the decades."The big thing is you have to redefine yourself. We started with disco and now we've incorporated music from the 60s, 70s, 80s, 90s and even some music from today," he said.Honored as a broadcast pioneer, Bob will soon have a star on Broad Street. But he's still spinning 6 or 7 nights a week - he says he'll never stop."I would never retire. I live for the audience, I live for the music, for the dancing, making people happy," he said.----------