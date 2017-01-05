  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
    Full Story
HEALTH & FITNESS

Art of Aging: Retirement hobbies
EMBED </>More News Videos

A South Jersey man is pursuing his passion by taking his hobby to a new level in his retirement years.

By
DELANCO, N.J. (WPVI) --
A South Jersey man is pursuing his passion by taking his hobby to a new level in his retirement years.

Every month, John Rahenkamp and about 15 enthusiasts gather in his Delanco, New Jersey basement to recreate the romance of model trains.

For the 79-year-old Rahenkamp, the love affair started when he was a little boy growing up near a train line.

"As most model railroaders, we started off with a Lionel train set around a Christmas tree, from there it took off," said Rahenkamp.

Rahenkamp's model railroad is a re-creation of several train lines from the 1950s.

Chris Conaway, Dispatcher and Archivist said, "This railroad is actually three different railroads, so you have multiple trains operating over the railroad during different times."

The setup needs a dozen sets of hands and ears to keep everything on schedule, and yes, they run on a real schedule.

Rahenkamp and his fellow hobbyists come from different backgrounds, but they all love the challenge involved in running the railroad.

Mark Frysztacki of Sicklerville, New Jersey said, "We've watched the railroad grow over the years and it's been fun watching. He does most of the scenery, but we've helped him with some of the other aspects of it. Help him maintain the beast as well."

Rahenkamp added, "When we run the trains, it's almost like a chess board. There has to be coordination. There has to be team work."

For more stories about seniors, you can visit our Art of Aging section.
Related Topics:
healthart of agingretirementseniors
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
HEALTH & FITNESS
9Lives, Special Kitty cat food recalled
6abc Live Video chat: Is Plastic Surgery Right for Me?
New guidelines reverse advice on peanuts and babies
"Widespread" flu in Pa., central and northern New Jersey have high activity
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
AccuWeather: Cold Today, Snow Tonight
UPDATED MAPS: Expected snow
Area road crews prepare for some snow
Mom sentenced to 30 years in 1991 death of 5-year-old son in NJ
Police release sketch of suspect wanted in S. Jersey exposure incidents
Police: Principal admits stealing porn from student phones
Macy's to close 68 stores, 4 in Philadelphia area
Show More
Fmr. Radnor Township official in court on indecent assault charges
NTSB investigating SEPTA trolley crash
Crews battle apartment blaze in Tioga-Nicetown
Billy Joel returning to Citizens Bank Park in September
Funeral set for trooper shot during domestic incident
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
Area road crews prepare for some snow
Man shot by stray bullet standing on Kensington porch
Man dies after being shot in the head in Strawberry Mansion
More Video