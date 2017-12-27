HEALTH & FITNESS

Calcium and vitamin D supplements might not help bones

Calcium and vitamin D supplements might not help bones: Monica Malpass reports on Action News at 5 p.m., December 27, 2017 (WPVI)

If you take calcium and vitamin D to protect your bones, you may want to reconsider.

Another study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association is adding to the evidence it doesn't help.

Combing through past studies, researchers in China found no evidence the pills prevent bone fractures, especially in the hip.

They focused on adults over the age 50, not living in nursing homes.

They say their findings don't support routine use of calcium or vitamin D for people not at risk for osteoporosis.

