Consumer Reports: Best home fitness equipment

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --If you've already given up on your New Year's resolution to hit the gym, you can still get in shape by working out at home.
Consumer Reports latest tests of ellipticals and treadmills reveal some good news.
"You don't need to get all the bells and whistles. We found you can get a good workout on machines that cost around a thousand dollars," said Peter Anzalone from Consumer Reports.
With elliptical machines, testers measure each one to see how well it fits a broad range of people.
"We've created devices that measure the machine and compare it to the 95th percentile American male and the 5th percentile American female," said Anzalone.
The Diamondback for $2,000 dollars earned top scores. But for a fraction of the price, the $800 dollar Schwinn 470 is also a good choice. It's well-made, easy to use and is a good fit for most people.
When it comes to treadmills a sturdy frame and construction is a must-have, especially for runners.
"We're looking at different aspects of the machine to make sure that if there are people who are of different fitness levels it works for the beginner to the advanced person," said Anzalone.
Testers liked the downhill feature on the Sole TT8 for $2,300 dollars. If you're not concerned with downhill running and walking the $1,000 dollar Sole F63 is also a good choice and costs half the price. Its large buttons and display make it easy to use and is a good option for runners or walkers.
No matter which treadmill or elliptical you buy, Consumer Reports says it's a good idea to try it out in the store to make sure it works for you.
That recommended Sole F63 treadmill folds up to save space. And speaking of space, Consumer Reports says measure before you buy your machine to make sure you have enough room.
Most treadmills are 77 inches long by 35 inches wide.
Ellipticals are about 6 feet long by 2.5 feet wide but can range in length from 50 to 84 inches.
You'll also be elevated so make sure you've got clearance above you, too.
To read the full story from Consumer Reports, CLICK HERE.