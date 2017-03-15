  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
    Full Story
HEALTH & FITNESS

Delaware officials report 3 more flu deaths

EMBED </>More News Videos

Public health officials say three more Delaware residents have died from the flu, bringing the statewide total in the current flu season to eight. (WPVI)

DOVER, Del. --
Public health officials say three more Delaware residents have died from the flu, bringing the statewide total in the current flu season to eight.

Officials also said Wednesday that the number of lab-confirmed influenza cases has risen to 2,712, almost five times the 416 reported at this time last year. Officials believe the actual number of flu cases is likely much higher.

The three most recent deaths involved men with underlying health conditions. They were a 55-year-old New Castle County man infected with Influenza B, a 64-year-old New Castle County men infected with Influenza A, and a 65-year-old Kent County man infected with Influenza B.

Last year, there were six flu-related deaths among Delawareans during the entire 2015-2016 flu season.

------
Related Topics:
healthdelaware newshealthcheckfluDover
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
HEALTH & FITNESS
Vasectomy procedures spike during March Madness
Your Life: New trends for new looks without surgery
Chat with CHOP on Tuesday, March 21st - TOPIC: Pediatric Sports Medicine
WATCH: Baby sees dad for first time with glasses after emotional military homecoming
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
13 charged in major Bucks County heroin ring bust
Ice from truck crashes into driver's windshield on I-95
Arrest made in beating death of NJ homeless man
Philadelphia couple wanted in California double murder
Widow of slain prison guard refuses to meet with governor
AccuWeather: Evening Snow Squalls, Bitter Cold
Philadelphia deals with aftermath of nor'easter
Show More
1 dead, 1 injured in vehicle crash in Delco; Rt. 1 reopens near Creek Rd.
Russian FSB officers, hackers charged in Yahoo breach
House intel leaders see no evidence on wiretap
Will mortgage rates rise? What to know about Fed rate hike
Snow, slush becomes an icy problem in Reading, Pa.
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
Snow, slush becomes an icy problem in Reading, Pa.
Fire, partial collapse in restaurant building on South St.
Digging out from more than a foot of snow in Allentown
More Video