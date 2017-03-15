Delaware officials report 3 more flu deaths

Public health officials say three more Delaware residents have died from the flu, bringing the statewide total in the current flu season to eight.Officials also said Wednesday that the number of lab-confirmed influenza cases has risen to 2,712, almost five times the 416 reported at this time last year. Officials believe the actual number of flu cases is likely much higher.The three most recent deaths involved men with underlying health conditions. They were a 55-year-old New Castle County man infected with Influenza B, a 64-year-old New Castle County men infected with Influenza A, and a 65-year-old Kent County man infected with Influenza B.Last year, there were six flu-related deaths among Delawareans during the entire 2015-2016 flu season.------