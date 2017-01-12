HEALTH & FITNESS

Doctors say brain protein linked to depression in pregnancy
EMBED </>More News Videos

Doctors say they have new clues into what causes depression during pregnancy. (WPVI)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WPVI) --
Doctors say they have new clues into what causes depression during pregnancy.

It's pretty common: About 1 in 7 women experience depression before delivery, and half a million women have postpartum depression.

Doctors at Ohio State University Medical Center have linked it to a protein in the brain.

The protein known as BDNF (brain-derived neurotrophic factor) dips during pregnancy.

BDNF helps to regulate our moods.

But during pregnancy, it's also vital for the placenta and a baby's brain development.

In testing the blood of 139 women during and after pregnancy, researchers noticed it drops between the first and third trimesters, but women with the lowest levels during the second and third trimesters are more likely to have depression.

They also found that women with significantly lower BDNF levels in the third trimester had a higher rate of low birth-weight babies.

Normally, levels of the protein rise again after birth.

Anti-depressants and exercise both boost BDNF, so women at high risk of depression have several options.
Related Topics:
healthhealthcheckpregnancydepression
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
HEALTH & FITNESS
School classes making prosthetic hands for kids without them
Girl sells artwork to raise money to buy diabetic alert dog
The good, bad and unknown about marijuana's health effects
World's oldest body builder inspiring others at 80 years old
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Obama awards Biden Presidential Medal of Freedom
AZ trooper shot in ambush attack; Good Samaritan kills gunman
6 children killed in Baltimore house fire
Man charged with sexual assault of child in Montco
2 charged in Toms River prostitution case
How Donald Trump May Violate the Constitution the Second He's Sworn In
Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst to get new refueling tankers
Show More
Shapiro, to be sworn in as AG next week, announces top aides
Trump's Pentagon pick cruises toward likely confirmation
Investigation into Justice, FBI actions before election
Police: Delco man stole SUV with baby in back seat
Attempted luring reported in Levittown
More News
Top Video
Obama awards Biden Presidential Medal of Freedom
Philadelphia 76ers on best run in 3 years
2 charged in Toms River prostitution case
SUV sought in Brick Twp. child care facility break-ins
More Video