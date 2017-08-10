Doctors suggest easing children into back to school schedules

It's hard to believe, but school days are fast approaching and that means big changes for sleep schedules in many families.Doctors say it will be much easier, if you begin the transition now, several weeks ahead.Begin putting the kids to bed 15 minutes earlier and waking them 15 minutes earlier, then move it by 15-minute increments every 4 days or so.And try to turn all screens off an hour ahead of bedtime. That should help them sleep better."We don't want exposures to TV, or any kinds of screen, before the bedtime. That can interfere with the sleep, the blue light from the screen can interfere with the sleep quality as well," said Dr. Harneet Walia from the Cleveland Clinic.Teenagers tend to have the hardest time adjusting because their bodies are hard-wired to go to bed later and sleep later.But young children going from day-time naps to a full day of school can also have a rough time.----------