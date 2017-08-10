HEALTH & FITNESS

Doctors suggest easing children into back to school schedules

EMBED </>More Videos

Doctors suggest easing children into back to school schedules: Ali Gorman reports during Action News at 5 p.m. on August 10, 2017. (WPVI)

By
It's hard to believe, but school days are fast approaching and that means big changes for sleep schedules in many families.

Doctors say it will be much easier, if you begin the transition now, several weeks ahead.

Begin putting the kids to bed 15 minutes earlier and waking them 15 minutes earlier, then move it by 15-minute increments every 4 days or so.

And try to turn all screens off an hour ahead of bedtime. That should help them sleep better.

"We don't want exposures to TV, or any kinds of screen, before the bedtime. That can interfere with the sleep, the blue light from the screen can interfere with the sleep quality as well," said Dr. Harneet Walia from the Cleveland Clinic.

Teenagers tend to have the hardest time adjusting because their bodies are hard-wired to go to bed later and sleep later.

But young children going from day-time naps to a full day of school can also have a rough time.

----------
Send a breaking news alert
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc apps

Related Topics:
healthhealthcheckback to schoolsleepchildrenstudentsteenagers
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
HEALTH & FITNESS
Government issues new safety alert on fidget spinners
Trump declares opioid crisis a 'national emergency'
Eclipse: THE event to see - but not look at
Art of Aging: Mr. Saturday Night still spinning decades later
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Toddler safe after car stolen with child inside
Delco Sgt. recovering after firebomb, suspect speaks
AUDIO: 911 call released in Woolwich murder
Hole opens under pool at Montco state-of-the-art gym
Judge lets US government resume Margate dune project
Death of Washington Crossing man ruled a homicide
President Trump escalates 'fire and fury' threat to NKorea
Trump declares opioid crisis a 'national emergency'
Show More
Eagles preseason begins tonight in Green Bay
Philadelphia 76ers to play on Christmas Day
AccuWeather: Turning More Humid and Unsettled
High school football player dies after being injured at practice
Feds: Ex-QVC exec stole over $1M to fund lavish lifestyle
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
Philly police nab home invasion suspect after search
Police: 3 shot in Bridgeton, NJ; 23 shell casings found
Firefighters battle stubborn blaze in scrap yard
More Video