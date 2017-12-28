HEALTH & FITNESS

Easy tips to help you keep your 'get fit' resolution in 2018

EMBED </>More Videos

Check out these easy tips to help you keep your fitness resolution in 2017! (Shutterstock)

"Get fit" and "lose weight" are two of the most common New Year's resolutions out there. People start off with good intentions -- joining a gym and tossing the junk food from the fridge -- but often by Groundhog Day most are already backsliding into less than healthy habits. Check out these easy tips to help you keep your fitness resolution in 2018!

1. Don't just set a goal, set a smart goal
Pick something that is specific, measurable, attainable, realistic and timely, says Crunch Gym District Manager Josh Feldman. If you want to drop a few pounds, you need to now how much you weigh and then set a fitness and workout schedule that will lead to consistent weight loss resulting in you reaching your target weight within a specific period of time. Feldman says one pound a week is achievable.

2. Get a support system
Waking up when it's still cold and dark outside to hit the gym can be tough. A roommate, friend or relative will hold you accountable. No one likes it when their BFF bails on a spin class and you'll have more fun with someone to take workout selfies with. Can't find a workout buddy nearby? Crunch fitness trainer Zokai Holmes suggests trying an activity tracker like a Fitbit and share your data with out-of-town friends and family.

3. Find an activity you like

If you don't like running, why are you doing it? Forcing yourself into workouts you don't enjoy will just lead to you finding reasons to skip them.

4. Set a schedule
You have to make time for fitness because fitness will never make time for you. If you keep telling yourself that you'll squeeze a workout in when you get the chance, it's not going to happen. Whether it's a regular pickup soccer game, hitting the treadmill, or heading to yoga, committing to a schedule will help you build healthy habits into your lifestyle in a way you will maintain. Feldman recommends setting a three month schedule.

5. Don't be a desk sloucher
Anyone who works a desk job has to admit they spend too much of their day sitting, and if they're honest, slouching too. A stability ball helps your posture and engages your core while you type up those reports and answer calls. It can burn an extra 150-200 calories a day, according to Feldman. A standing or convertible desk can also get you out of your chair for at least part of your day.

6. Keep food away from your desk and avoid liquid calories
It's easy to munch the day away while you're at work. Constantly grabbing for candy, chips and pretzels adds up, even if you're only snacking on a few at a time. Also, be conscious of what you're drinking throughout the day -- soda, fruit drinks and complicated coffee drinks may be easy to sip on but you may end up drinking a lot more calories than you realize. Water has zero calories -- try keeping a reusable water bottle on your desk and see if it helps cut down on trips to the vending machine.

7. Reward yourself for achieving goals
Make it to every workout this week? Lose those first thee pounds? Treat yourself to a massage or a new exercise outfit. They'll make you feel good about what you've achieved and want to keep going.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
healthfitnessdietexerciseholidayweight lossgymnew year's day
HEALTH & FITNESS
FYI Weekly Wellness Tips: 3 minutes to a healthier you in 2018
The popular rise of IV centers, and are they worth it?
Delaware posts 2nd flu death of young season
How to prevent frostbite, other winter health risks
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Teen in custody after 4 found dead in Long Branch, NJ home
AccuWeather: Frigid Start to 2018, Severe Wind Chills
Mummers Parade goes on despite bone-chilling cold
Dragon float smashed on I-95 in Port Richmond
Pennsylvania mom says teachers bullied her child
VIDEO: Crystal ball drops in Times Square to mark 2018
Revelers brave cold to celebrate New Year's Eve
Police: Overdosing driver hits Levittown home; fleeing dog killed
Show More
Man charged with murders of 2 women in Collingswood
Trump starts 2018 with angry tweets about Pakistan, Iran
NY family among 12 dead in Costa Rica plane crash
2 injured in Millville, New Jersey house fire
NFL announces Eagles' playoff game time
More News
Top Video
AccuWeather: Frigid Start to 2018, Severe Wind Chills
Yeadon fire forces residents out in the cold
Man killed after crashing into tree in Burlington Co.
Boy injured, residents jump to escape Kensington fire
More Video