HEALTHCHECK

Einstein Healthcare Network to merge with Jefferson Health System

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
The Jefferson Health System is about to grow again.

Action News has confirmed that the Einstein Healthcare Network will announce plans to merge with Jefferson. Details of the merger are expected at a Wednesday morning news conference.

Einstein and Jefferson were once part of the same network until Einstein separated from Jefferson in 2008.

Einstein's network includes its main hospital on North Broad Street in Philadelphia, as well Einstein Montgomery in Norristown, and Moss Rehab Hospital in Elkins Park.

The merger comes on the heels of Jefferson's acquisition of Magee Rehabilitation Hospital, Philadelphia University, and three hospitals in the Kennedy Health system in South Jersey.

Jefferson also owns Abington Hospital, Abington Lansdale Hospital, and the 3 former Aria hospitals - Frankford, Torresdale, and Bucks County.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
healthhealthcheckphiladelphia newspennsylvania news
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTHCHECK
New Jersey expanding its medical marijuana program
Bursts of exercise just as good as longer exercise sessions, study says
Ohio fighting opioid addiction with technology
Study: High cholesterol in young adults undertreated
More healthcheck
HEALTH & FITNESS
New Jersey expanding its medical marijuana program
Watch FYI Philly: Center City welcomes 3000 BC spa
Working the lower abs! Today's Tip
Bursts of exercise just as good as longer exercise sessions, study says
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
New Jersey expanding its medical marijuana program
NJ fire department mourns firefighter killed in head-on crash
Att'y Gen.: Pa. tennis coach charged with attempted sexual assault
Bucks Co. man sentenced for murdering his mother
Possible vandalism at Trenton Battle Monument
Man charged with drug delivery death in Chester County
Cops won't face charges in Alton Sterling shooting case
Doug Pederson: Eagles, Darren Sproles on same page with re-signing
Show More
AccuWeather: Increasing Clouds Today, Showers Tonight
Police: Man stole shopping carts from Bucks Co. supermarket
White House disputes porn star's claim she was threatened
Retired justice urges repeal of Second Amendment
Hit-and-run driver damages family's wheelchair accessible van
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Signs from March for Our Lives Philadelphia
PHOTOS: Signs and messages from March for Our Lives
PHOTOS: March for Our Lives events around the country
PHOTOS from the snowy March 21 nor'easter
More Photos