The Jefferson Health System is about to grow again.Action News has confirmed that the Einstein Healthcare Network will announce plans to merge with Jefferson. Details of the merger are expected at a Wednesday morning news conference.Einstein and Jefferson were once part of the same network until Einstein separated from Jefferson in 2008.Einstein's network includes its main hospital on North Broad Street in Philadelphia, as well Einstein Montgomery in Norristown, and Moss Rehab Hospital in Elkins Park.The merger comes on the heels of Jefferson's acquisition of Magee Rehabilitation Hospital, Philadelphia University, and three hospitals in the Kennedy Health system in South Jersey.Jefferson also owns Abington Hospital, Abington Lansdale Hospital, and the 3 former Aria hospitals - Frankford, Torresdale, and Bucks County.