ELDOA, exercise aimed at reducing body pain

Sandi King, MS.Ed

Sandi teaches ELDOA

Ali Gorman explores a form of exercise beginning to take off in our area. It's geared toward fixing bad backs and protecting your body from injury.ELDOA Trainer, MyoFascial StretchingC.H.E.K Practitioner & Holistic Life Coachemail: eldoaphiladelphia@gmail.comSynergy Corrective Massage, at The Main Line Yoga Shala711 Montgomery AvenueNarberth, PA 19072ELDOA at 1:00 on Mondays through April; class will be Wednesdays at 1:00 starting in May.Philadelphia Cricket Club415 W Willow Grove AvenuePhiladelphia, PA 19118ELDOA at 8:30 on MondaysThe Acorn Club1519 Locust StreetPhiladelphia, PA 19102ELDOA at 10:30First Position Dance Studio19 W Lancaster AvenueArdmore, PA 19003ELDOA at 9:30am on Thursday----------