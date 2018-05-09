HEALTH & FITNESS

Epipen shortage due to manufacturing problems

EMBED </>More Videos

Customers complain of Epipen shortage - Ali Gorman reports during Action News at 5pm on May 9, 2018. (WPVI)

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
There's more trouble for users of Epipens and other auto-injectors for allergies - many are complaining of a shortage.

This could be life-threatening for some people. A patient advocacy group says it's received 400 complaints from patients in 45 states who say they can't get the devices, or they have to wait weeks to get one.

Mylan, which has the EpiPen brand, told the FDA a few months ago it had intermittent manufacturing problems.

The delays apparently stem from manufacturing changes made after the FDA warned the company for failing to investigate about defective devices.

Some parents are concerned about the shortage of the Epipen brand because many summer camps require it.

According to the FDA, another brand, Auvi-Q, is not facing a shortage.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthhealthcheckepipenFDA
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Resistance training can help moderate to mild depression
Woman's runny nose turned out to be brain fluid leak
Lettuce-linked E. coli outbreak grows to 149 cases in 29 states
Extreme pollen sending allergy sufferers into misery
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Police: Victim sexually assaulted by man she met on Whisper
Violent Holmesburg pizza shop robbery caught on video
Child struck, killed by box truck in Hamilton Twp.
Man injured after daytime shooting in Tioga-Nicetown
Non-profit assisting pets affected by fire wins sizable grant
SUV sought in connection with Del. homicide found
Boat catches fire in Wildwood
Philly leaders push for medical marijuana grower permit
Show More
AccuWeather: Isolated storms Thursday
Police: Up to 7 girls could be buried in Michigan woods
Driver shot at after honking horn in Feasterville
Lettuce-linked E. coli outbreak grows to 149 cases in 29 states
Who are the detainees released by North Korea?
More News