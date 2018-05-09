Epipen shortage due to manufacturing problems

There's more trouble for users of Epipens and other auto-injectors for allergies - many are complaining of a shortage.This could be life-threatening for some people. A patient advocacy group says it's received 400 complaints from patients in 45 states who say they can't get the devices, or they have to wait weeks to get one.Mylan, which has the EpiPen brand, told the FDA a few months ago it had intermittent manufacturing problems.The delays apparently stem from manufacturing changes made after the FDA warned the company for failing to investigate about defective devices.Some parents are concerned about the shortage of the Epipen brand because many summer camps require it.According to the FDA, another brand, Auvi-Q, is not facing a shortage.------