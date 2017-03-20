FYI PHILLY

FYI Philly: Supersize your workout

From a spa to a pool to basketball, Life time Athletic clubs has it all. Karen Rogers visits the Philly one-stop training spot. (WPVI)

Looking to supersize your workout? Life Time Athletic clubs are a one-stop shop for your athletic training. With everything from spa and massage treatments, to a pool and basketball court. Karen Rogers found out the club is expanding its footprint in Philadelphia.

Life Time
3939 Church Rd Mount Laurel, NJ 08054
(856) 813-3100
*3 New locations coming to: King of Prussia, Ft. Washington & Ardmore.
https://www.lifetimefitness.com
https://www.facebook.com/lifetimefitness
