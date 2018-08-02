HEALTH & FITNESS

Head balls in soccer cause more damage to women, study says

(Photo/Shutterstock)

By
A new study says headers in soccer may cause more damage in women than in men.

Doctors at Einstein College of Medicine in New York followed 98 amateur soccer players.

They found women who headed the ball a similar number of times to men, had five-times more extensive brain tissue damage.

Researchers say we don't know yet if this will definitely cause long-term problems but more research is needed and possibly more safety protocols.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthhealthchecksportssocceryouth soccer
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
New tick species causing health, livestock concerns
Are sports drinks a healthy choice for teens?
Lower body burner challenge - Today's Fitness Tip
Your back-to-school medical checklist for kids and student athletes
After 227lb weight loss, 23-year-old tries to inspire others
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
New charges for fmr. Temple frat president, including rape
Man claiming to be landscaper sought for Germantown sex assault
Prosecutor: Man at compound trained kids for school shooting
2 suspects sought after detectives shot in Camden
Suspect sought for multiple robberies in NE Philadelphia
PECO continues work to restore power in Center City
Philly man pleads guilty to hazing in Penn State frat death case
Eagles camp report: W2W4 in Steelers-Eagles opener
Show More
Oscars: There will be a new category for popular film
Teen pistol whipped, safes stolen in South Philly home invasion
Vigil held for 7-year-old girl killed by her father
Police officer charged after shooting man near Dorney Park
Kevin Hart gives $600,000 to scholarship fund
More News