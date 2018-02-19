HEALTH & FITNESS

Helping parents learn about therapeutic play, and free time

Healthcheck: Theraputic play: Ali Gorman reports on Action News at 5 p.m., February 19, 2018 (WPVI)

Parents learn that every child needs alone time to develop creativity
FAIRMOUNT PARK (WPVI) --
Kids were spinning, climbing, rocking and building today at Smith Memorial Playground.

"Play with a Purpose" was a free event to educate parents about the therapeutic value of play and unstructured time for kids.

They also had face painting and other activities.

The mission behind today's event also advocates for kids with cancer, that families can find safe and effective treatments.

Students from Temple University's chapter of the Public Relations Society of America also helped out at the event today.
