Local man drops 40 pounds with new workout

SOUTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --One local man lost almost 40 pounds by committing to a new workout.
Action News was there as 36-year-old Kyle Koenig worked on his elevator lunge inside Sculpt Fitness Studio in South Philadelphia.
He started the Megaformer workout 7 months ago. He's dropped almost 40 pounds, his waist whittling down.
"So I went from a 42-inch waist to almost a 36. I'm a 37, so I'm squeaking in there right now," said Koenig.
The Megaformer is a system of a moving carriage, with resistance using cables, handles and springs.
Sculpt is a 50-minute class, focusing on slow, controlled movements.
"We work every single part of your body, one body part at a time," said Stephanie Tolar, owner.
Owner Stephanie Tolar says the workouts can be adjusted.
As people get better, the workout gets tougher. Kyle says with other fitness programs, he'd plateau and stop seeing results, but not with this one.
"I don't think you ever really get good at Mega. There's always a different move you can do or different thing you can do to really switch it up," said Koenig.
He believes that's what made the difference, because he admits he hasn't changed his diet.
Diet and exercise work best together, but Stephanie says if you do Sculpt two to three times a week, you will see a change.
"I always say obliques and inner thighs are the number one places that you are going to see a difference," said Tolar.
And even though there are mostly ladies here, Koenig tells other guys, don't let that stop you.
"I challenge any guy to come in here. I say leave your ego at the door and come and try it. This is definitely not for girls," said Koenig.
For more information, CLICK HERE.