HEALTH & FITNESS

Man contracts flesh-eating bacteria while crabbing in New Jersey

EMBED </>More Videos

Man contracts flesh-eating bacteria while crabbing in New Jersey - Ali Gorman reports during Action News at 5pm on July 9, 2018.

By
CAMDEN, N.J. (WPVI) --
A local family says their father is fighting for his life and his limbs. They say he contracted a flesh-eating bacteria while crabbing in New Jersey.

Dilena Perez-Dilan says her father Angel Perez is an avid crabber.

But on July 2nd he was crabbing at Matt's Landing near the Maurice River. Hours later his right leg began to swell. Then she says it quickly got worse.

"It turned brown, blackish color. It was swelling, it was blistered," she recalled.

Photos taken by the family show the discoloration and swelling. He is now in the ICU at Cooper, the infection spread to all 4 limbs.

Dilena says doctors blame a bacteria called Vibrio. It's in a group commonly known as flesh-eating bacteria.

Vibrio is found in brackish and seawater - especially during the hot summer months.

The family is now warning others to be mindful.

"Be careful. The water, as much as we need water, it can be poisonous. It can be dangerous and we don't know what we're getting into when we get in there. That's why they do use boots - people use boots and covers to protect themselves," said Dilena.

Mr. Perez has Parkinson's disease, so he is at a greater risk for problems.

But the New Jersey Health Department says if anyone has open cuts or scrapes, it's best to stay out of the brackish water.

Anyone with liver disease or a weakened immune system should also avoid eating raw shellfish because the bacteria can also be spread through food.

The infection is rare, but New Jersey does report several cases of it each year.

The Perez family is hoping for the best, but right now living day-by-day. They do say that Mr. Perez is in good spirits.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthhealthcheck
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Not your ordinary chest press - Today's Fitness Tip
FDA approves popular facial filler for hand rejuvenation
Woman dependent on oxygen tank dies after power cut off following overdue bill
Today's Tip: Asthma sufferers in the summer
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Soccer team, coach rescued from Thailand cave
Latest updates on the Thai youth soccer team rescue
5 found shot to death, including children, inside Delaware home
Suspect in custody in woman's murder in Bensalem
Survivor of fatal Del. crash: It looked like a war scene
Overturned truck causes major delays on I-295
AccuWeather: Turning Up The Heat and Humidity
Little girl saved from near-drowning by N.J. officers
Show More
George Clooney involved in motorcycle crash in Italy
Sailor from Bucks County dies during Navy training exercise
Trump nominates Kavanaugh for Supreme Court
Thieves steal from Apple Store in daring heist
Women found dead in Ventnor identified as mother, daughter
More News