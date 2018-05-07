HEALTH & FITNESS

Melanoma Monday raising awareness about dangers of skin cancer

Melanoma Monday: Know your skin cancer risks - Rick Williams reports during Action News at 5pm on May 7, 2018.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Today is "Melanoma Monday," aimed at raising awareness about melanoma, the most dangerous form of skin cancer.

New research shows when melanoma is caught in the earliest stage, survival chances are much higher.

It's important to protect your skin, check your skin, and know your risks.

Doctors say those at the greatest risk include people with fifty or more moles, fair skin, or with a family history of melanoma.

To beat melanoma, it's vital to catch it before it can spread.

"Those patients, which are the ones that ultimately become our highest risk patients, they're the ones that we still need to find earlier and get rid of those delays," said Dr. Brian Gastman from the Cleveland Clinic.

Every adult should get a yearly skin check, more often if you have a higher risk.

Any new spot or change in a mole that looks different from the rest should be evaluated.

