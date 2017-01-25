Natural ways to detox your liver and keep your body on track

Many products that are said to cleanse or detox the body may sound good but are likely a waste of money.That's what your liver naturally does. Still you can help your liver by exercising and eating healthy foods.Vegetables like broccoli and Brussels sprouts that are high in phyto-nutrients and anti-oxidants are good for the liver.Yogurt with probiotics, also helps keep your body on track.So what are some of the things you might be feeling once you start really feeding your body right and feeding your liver right?"Increased energy is one that I hear from my patients all the time, I feel more energy, I feel more vibrant, I feel better," said Kristin Kirkpatrick. R.D. at the Cleveland Clinic.Of course, drinking alcohol in excess has the opposite effect and can damage your liver.Foods high in sugar or carbohydrates can also slow your liver down.But there's good news! Coffee, in moderation, has been shown to help protect your liver.