HEALTH & FITNESS

Natural ways to detox your liver and keep your body on track

EMBED </>More News Videos

Many products that are said to cleanse or detox the body may sound good but are likely a waste of money. (WPVI)

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Many products that are said to cleanse or detox the body may sound good but are likely a waste of money.

That's what your liver naturally does. Still you can help your liver by exercising and eating healthy foods.

Vegetables like broccoli and Brussels sprouts that are high in phyto-nutrients and anti-oxidants are good for the liver.

Yogurt with probiotics, also helps keep your body on track.

So what are some of the things you might be feeling once you start really feeding your body right and feeding your liver right?

"Increased energy is one that I hear from my patients all the time, I feel more energy, I feel more vibrant, I feel better," said Kristin Kirkpatrick. R.D. at the Cleveland Clinic.

Of course, drinking alcohol in excess has the opposite effect and can damage your liver.

Foods high in sugar or carbohydrates can also slow your liver down.

But there's good news! Coffee, in moderation, has been shown to help protect your liver.
Related Topics:
healthhealthcheck
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
HEALTH & FITNESS
Flu, bronchitis, stomach bugs making the rounds
Kids Health Matters: Keeping kids active
Separated conjoined twins make 1st public appearance
Pediatricians warn new home baby monitors could be harmful
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Publicist: Actress Mary Tyler Moore dead at 80
Celebrities react to death of Mary Tyler Moore
Man dies after dumbbell crashes through windshield on NJ Turnpike
Police: Child mauled by dog in Germantown
Road closures, SEPTA changes for Trump's visit to Philly Thursday
Security increases at GOP retreat day before Trump
Trump plans to suspend visas to 7 Muslim-majority countries, draft order shows
Show More
Trump moves to build border wall, cut sanctuary city funds
Kenney responds to Trump's sanctuary cities order
Large sinkhole opens up in Montco neighborhood (PHOTOS)
Man arrested, stolen dogs returned to Chester County home
Suspect charged in Chestnut Hill home invasion, sex assault
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
Large sinkhole opens up in Montco neighborhood (PHOTOS)
Multi-vehicle crash cleared on Route 1 in Bucks Co.
Ambushed deliveryman speaks after returning fire in SW Philly
More Video