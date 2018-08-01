A new medical marijuana dispensary opened in Montgomery County overnight Tuesday.The Action Cam was at Keystone Shops on Henderson Road in King of Prussia. Many people lined up before midnight to buy unprocessed, dry-leaf marijuana.It is considered a more cost-effective option for patients."For the first time people are going to be able to access this product in a way they are comfortable with, very likely in a way that they're familiar with and in a way in which they can both control the dosing and the way they use it, " said Dr. M. Louis Van de Beek.Before this location opened, patients could only buy medical marijuana in oil or pill forms.------