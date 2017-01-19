NJ. widower counters cancer's emotional damage with poetry

When Seymour Berger's wife died of stage 4 lung cancer on February 16, 2014, it marked the end of a long road for the couple.
They'd been together for decades, conquering every challenge.
But they couldn't beat cancer.
Berger, who grew up in northeastern Pennsylvania, but now lives in central New Jersey, mourned, and missed his loving partner, however, he never lost hope cancer could be defeated.
And he has spent countless hours since then fighting it - with verse.
Berger wrote a poem "Cancer" to salute the researchers, doctors, nurses, patients, and families supporting their loved ones through cancer treatment.
He has also been calling, writing, and emailing dozens of cancer centers across the country, urging them to post the poem where patients can see it, to inspire them through their care.
It's hanging on the wall in the Cancer Treatment Center of America Philadelphia facility, and at Geisinger Wyoming Valley's Henry Cancer Center.
It's also on a number of cancer center websites, including the Rockefeller Cancer Institute of the University of Arkansas.
Berger's poetry isn't limited to medical matters; he has penned numerous poems in dedication to 9/11.
Cancer, by Seymour Berger
Cancer will be the word of the past
Our researchers will find a cure that will last
Never give up any hope, always look ahead
Things that are changing is going to make cancer dead
Countless of people with this horrible disease
For the light that cast upon them, they shall be please
Never think for a second your life is over
Your life is, in the hands of the beholder
For the scientist are like an instrument in God's hands
They have a gift to make everyone well as it stands
To make them healthy from this aliment
In all the time they have spent
They will develop a miracle pill
No matter what stage you're in, it will kill
Don't get discourage, have faith
You will see it's worth the wait
Your doctor will call and say it's here
That miracle pill has arrived that will make cancer disappear
I dedicate this poem to everyone who has cancer, don't become sadden
Many are cured you're next and it will happen
My wife has lung cancer, no matter what the doctor, may say
Reading different articles the cure for all cancers its on its way
Never give up and say you're done
Have faith always you will be the happy winning one
Related Topics:
healthhealthcheckcancer
healthhealthcheckcancer