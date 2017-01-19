NJ. widower counters cancer's emotional damage with poetry

When Seymour Berger's wife died of stage 4 lung cancer on February 16, 2014, it marked the end of a long road for the couple.They'd been together for decades, conquering every challenge.But they couldn't beat cancer.Berger, who grew up in northeastern Pennsylvania, but now lives in central New Jersey, mourned, and missed his loving partner, however, he never lost hope cancer could be defeated.And he has spent countless hours since then fighting it - with verse.Berger wrote a poem "Cancer" to salute the researchers, doctors, nurses, patients, and families supporting their loved ones through cancer treatment.He has also been calling, writing, and emailing dozens of cancer centers across the country, urging them to post the poem where patients can see it, to inspire them through their care.It's hanging on the wall in the Cancer Treatment Center of America Philadelphia facility, and at Geisinger Wyoming Valley's Henry Cancer Center.It's also on a number of cancer center websites, including the Rockefeller Cancer Institute of the University of Arkansas.Berger's poetry isn't limited to medical matters; he has penned numerous poems in dedication to 9/11., by Seymour Berger