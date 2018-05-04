HEALTH & FITNESS

Packet Pick-up, Blue Cross Broad Street Run

Runners prepare for Sunday's Broad Street Run. Registered Nurse Ali Gorman reports during Action News at 5 p.m. on May 4, 2018. (WPVI)

Ali Gorman
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
It's a steady stream of runners at the expo picking up bibs and t-shirts before lacing up to run Sunday's Blue Cross broad street run.

For many people, the 10-miler is their favorite race.

"It's the best race, the crowds, people cheering, they have the best signs," said Yvonne Michael of West Philadelphia.

"The people out there, the cheering, it's always a fun race for me," said John King of Mt. Airy.

Celeste Vaughn Briggs said she runs for the camaraderie.

And for a lot of runners, this race is personal. It benefits the American Cancer Society. Gail Strohmeyer, a cancer survivor, is running with "Team Determination" for her brother who is now battling terminal cancer.

"It's so much more than a race. People come together from all walks of life and everyone has a story. It's people working together for one cause, one common goal," she said.

Action News also met up with Ali Ladak, a physical therapist with Moss Rehab, for some last minute tips for runners.

First. stick to what you know, don't change anything. Tonight and tomorrow hydrate and rest.

"You've done your last long run, now is time for body to heal and recover," he said.

Come race day he suggests doing a few short planks and side planks pre-race to get your body warmed up.

As for the weather, rain is in the forecast, do what you can to stay dry.

Abby Leedy of West Philadelphia said, "I'll probably bring a sweater to throw or a poncho."

"I have no problem with the rain; rather than that super hot so its okay with me," said Janay Jones of Mt. Airy.
Runners prepare for Sunday's Broad Street Run
