Researchers: Later school start times helps teens sleep better

Researchers: Later school start times improve sleep. Jeannette Reyes reports during Action News Mornings on April 10, 2018. (WPVI)

More research supports the idea that a later school start time would help teenagers sleep better.

The new research published by Oxford University Press, done in Singapore, found that by delaying the start time, teenagers were able to sleep more and were in a better mood.

During the study, the school start time was delayed by 45-minutes, so instead of starting at 7:30 a.m., students began class at 8:15 a.m.

The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends teenagers get 8.5 to 9.5 hours of sleep a night.

